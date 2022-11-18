Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,131.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 679700108, 89.03% below its average volume of 6197756426.29. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.55% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:05 EST on Sunday, 20 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,953.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 6087121323.61. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Coming Before Christmas Season Ends
Despite modest price declines, Americans have been severely impacted by persistent inflation. In certain states, though, they may receive a fresh stimulus check before the end of the Christmas season.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.96% for the last session’s close. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 20 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,460.60. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.51% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $17,910.20 and 4.99% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $18,378.10.
via.news
Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 5% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Sunday, 20 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 51677, 99.99% below its average volume of 16690180704.21. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
ASML Holding Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rose by a staggering 34.43% in 21 sessions from $437.27 at 2022-10-20, to $587.82 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.49% to $11,090.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/CAD Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.975% up from its 52-week low and 4.152% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 20 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,129.90. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Whenever a person talks about the stock market, they...
kitco.com
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
via.news
EUR/CHF Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Friday, 18 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.783% up from its 52-week low and 6.889% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
kitco.com
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
via.news
Novavax Stock Down By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.49% in 5 sessions from $25.04 at -21.49, to $19.66 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:46 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
kitco.com
Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
via.news
NYSE FANG Falls By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,652.67. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.22% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
kitco.com
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
Comments / 0