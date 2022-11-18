Read full article on original website
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
KSLA
Teachers, staff members at TISD receive one-time bonus just in time for holidays
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It has been almost three years since COVID-19 was first detected in China and not long after, in ArkLaTex. Now, area schools are showing appreciation for those who kept schools open during those difficult times. Susan Waldrep is a 26-year veteran teacher and sponsor of the...
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
KSLA
Shreveport council candidate files lawsuit against election leaders
Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. Carstensen is alleging the election results are not accurate. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more.
bizmagsb.com
Shreveport-Bossier City to be represented in 2023 Rose Parade
Officials met in New Orleans today to announce the involvement of Louisiana on the national stage. Shreveport-Bossier City will be represented in the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California, celebrating the rich history of two staple organizations in the North Louisiana Area. The theme of the parade, “Turning the Corner,” celebrates the unlimited potential that each new year brings.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality
Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
KSLA
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
