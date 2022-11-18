Read full article on original website
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Federal air marshal on your flight? Not likely — they’re on the ground at the Southern border
History is at times our greatest teacher and can help us predict the future if we listen to the lessons already learned. In September of 1970, President Nixon was blindsided when the terrorist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) successfully hijacked three jumbo jets and later blew them up in Jordan. At the time, there were just 12 air marshals, and they weren’t flying regularly.
US Capitol Police officer’s suicide after Jan. 6 riot is considered line of duty death
The death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who took his own life days after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has been classified as being in the line of duty
