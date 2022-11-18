Read full article on original website
NME
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC- First 30 minutes
We got early access to test the PC port of the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We tested the game on Intel NUC 13 Extreme powered by Intel 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900K CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.
Spider-Man Offshoot Silk: Spider Society Greenlit at MGM+, More Live-Action Marvel Shows to Follow
This’ll get your Spidey-sense a-tingling: A new, live-action series set in the Spider-Man universe is coming to MGM+. The network formerly known as Epix has ordered to series Silk: Spider Society, TVLine has learned. The Sony Pictures Television show is the first of a “suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters,” per MGM+. Silk: Spider Society is based on comic-book characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series will focus on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that got Peter Parker. The action will...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is the seventh MCU movie in a row to be barred from China. It shows how a once essential market for Hollywood blockbusters has dried up.
"Wakanda Forever" reportedly didn't get into China over a brief depiction of a same-sex relationship. Other MCU movies have faced similar roadblocks.
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
‘Black Panther’: Why Namor May Never Get a Standalone Movie Following His MCU Debut in ‘Wakanda Forever’
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ villain Namor’s arrival was kind of teased in ‘Avengers: Endgame.'
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
IGN
IGN Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Nintendo Gifts
Nintendo Switch is nearing its 6th year of existence, but it's still a massively popular system thanks to a cool design and the fact it's made by Nintendo. With over 130 years in business, Nintendo has a lot of history, which can make it hard to nail down a gift for the Nintendo lover in your life. Fear not, we went ahead and made this video to help you figure it out.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - False Dragon Titan
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we show how to find and defeat the Dragon Titan. It's a little tricky to find, so we start the video with an exact location of the mighty Dragon Titan. 00:00 Dragon Titan. 00:26 Dragon Titan Battle First Phase. 04:08 Dragon Titan...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Gets Major Update From Marvel Producer
The massive Marvel machine continues to turn. Studio producer Nate Moore recently saw Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through to release and will eventually oversee the production and development of Captain America: New World Order. In fact, the executive took to one recent interview to confirm principal photography on the Anthony Mackie-starring picture would start in the new year.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
MGM+ and Prime Video have announced they ordered several live-action series from Sony Pictures Television and based on Marvel Comics characters.
