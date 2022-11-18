Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns hope the December return of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson will be enough to save their season. The Browns sit at 3-6 — good enough for third place in AFC North standings — with a game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills next on the docket. Per the conditions of his suspension, Read more... The post Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady
Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns' season 'is gone right now' following loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Hello everybody from Ford Field in downtown Detroit, which turns out to be the home away from home for the Buffalo Bills. They rally against the Browns by the end of the first half and then dominate the game in the second half to come away with a much-needed 31-23 win to halt a two-game losing streak.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning
Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
Charles Barkley: Hire Deion Sanders as Auburn football coach for star power vs Nick Saban
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders' name has been mentioned for almost every vacancy. Now his good friend Charles Barkley has weighed in. Barkley appeared on "The Next Round" podcast Thursday with co-hosts Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway, and commented on college football job openings and where Sanders might end up.
Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1