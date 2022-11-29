ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

All the key details from Group B which includes England, Iran, USA and Wales.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson are in the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have been drawn in Group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales.

The Wales squad also includes former Reds players Danny Ward, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson as they take part in their first World Cup since 1958.

Chelsea striker and a rumoured favourite of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Christian Pulisic, will lead the attack for the USA.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham joins Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson in the England squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

Group B Schedule

Monday, 21st November 2022

1:00pm     England 6-2 Iran

7:00pm     USA 1-1 Wales

Friday, 25th November 2022

10:00am   Wales 0-2 Iran

7:00pm     England 0-0 USA

Tuesday, 29th November 2022

7:00pm     Wales 0-3 England

7:00pm     Iran 0-1 USA

All times are GMT.

Group B Standings

LFCTR Group B Prediction

England must get off to a positive start against Iran as they are likely to face tight matches against the USA and Wales.

Southgate's men should top the group however with the USA pipping Wales to second place to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Iran are likely to finish bottom of the group unless they can spring a surprise.

