Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"
Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
iheart.com
Camila Cabello Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK Show
Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance at BLACKPINK's recent sold-out show in Los Angeles. The show took place on Saturday, November 19th, at LA's Banc of California Stadium. At a certain point in the show, the former Fifth Harmony member came out to join Jisoo for a performance of the song "Liar" from her 2019 album Romance.
Comments / 0