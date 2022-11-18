ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $150 on the M2 MacBook Air in this Black Friday laptop deal

By Lloyd Coombes
 4 days ago

The Black Friday deals have started early this year, and this $150 saving on the latest MacBook Air is an amazing deal for students (or anyone really).

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to one the best laptops for students , with Best Buy cutting prices across its range of portable computers.

One of the best deals we’ve found is for the MacBook Air M2, which only saw a significant hardware revision in the last few months but you can save $150 off the MSRP at Best Buy – bringing the powerful machine down to $1049.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1fx8_0jG5HRk600

MacBook Air M2 - was $1199 , now $1049 at Best Buy

Apple’s latest MacBook Air M2 is powerful and portable and comes with 3 months of Apple TV, 4 months of Apple Music, and iCloud Plus. View Deal

This deal offers the MacBook Air with 8GB of unified memory, which means it can be used throughout the system wherever it’s needed, as well as 256GB of superfast SSD storage. It’s not the largest amount, though, so you may want to consider the 512GB option. Thankfully, there’s a $200 saving to be had on that model , too.

The M2 system on a chip incorporates the GPU, CPU, and more, making it faster than transferring data between components. It’s fanless, so runs silently, and offers 15 times the performance of the last Intel-based MacBook Air.

The display is great, too, with 500 nites of brightness. It’s 13.6-inches in size, while the laptop itself still remains impressively portable, weighing just 2.7 pounds. All of this combines to make this one of the best MacBooks for students .

The M2 chip in the MacBook Air is also impressively power efficient, meaning it can last up to 18 hours without needing a charge, and when you do need to plug it in you can use the braided, color-matched charger that connects magnetically. There are also a pair of USB-C ports for connecting accessories, as well as a headphone jack.

The deal also includes three months of Apple TV, ideal for catching up on the company’s award-winning content, as well as four months of Apple Music. It even includes three months of iCloud+, Apple’s premium cloud storage option.

User reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with an average customer review score of 4.9 stars out of 5 on Best Buy’s reviews section . Reviewers have noted the speed of the M2 chip, as well as its power efficiency. The portability and quality of the display are also praised.

