Is Samson Dingle leaving Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale teenager Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) is currently refusing to accept his baby daughter Esther and recently went to great lengths to get her out of his life forever.

After Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) refused Samson's suggestion to have Esther adopted, he decided to take matters into his own hands and reported Amelia to social services to try and get Esther taken away.

He faced the furious wrath of the Dingle clan once they discovered what he had done and Samson lashed out at his dad, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) who wanted him to take on his fatherly duties.

Despite Sam's encouraging words, Samson was still adamant that he would never be a father to Esther and wanted to live a life of freedom — even suggesting that he wanted to go back to France as that was where he was as his happiest.

So this has left fans asking... is Samson Dingle leaving Emmerdale ?

Samson tried to convince Amelia Spencer to put baby Esther up for adoption. (Image credit: ITV)

Samson seemed determined to start a new life away from the village and his dad duties — but will he go through with his plan and move to France?

In June 2020, Samson got stuck in France while on a school trip during lockdown as his step-mum Lydia (Karen Blick) and Sam had to isolate at the farm.

During his time there he also had a French girlfriend, who he had to leave behind when he returned home to be with his family.

So, will we be seeing Samson return to France and leave Emmerdale ?

It is currently unknown whether the Emmerdale youngster will be leaving the soap, so we'll have to wait and see what decision he makes as he contemplates his future in the Dales.

After Samson's shocking proposal, his dad Sam was left choosing between his son and his granddaughter, telling Lydia that they may have to stop seeing Esther if it meant it would stop Sam from leaving forever — will his family's sacrifice convince Samson to stay?

