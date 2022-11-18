ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Please don't try and buy this $150 RTX 3060 Black Friday gaming laptop deal

By Dave James
 4 days ago

Gigabyte A7 K1 | 17.3-inch | GeForce RTX 3060 6GB | Ryzenâ„¢ 7 5800H (?) | 512GB SSD | 16GB RAM | $999.99 $150 at Amazon (save yourself)
I'm not convinced. This laptop is shipping from a shop called fdgd785 and I've got a feeling you might not get the $150 RTX 3060 gaming laptop this listing promises. But if you do, hey, give us a shout and let us know we were wrong. View Deal

If this really was a $150 RTX 3060 gaming laptop I would be all over it. I might even buy two. But though there really are some great Black Friday gaming laptop deals this year, I feel like this Gigabyte A7 K1 deal from Amazon at $150 is really too good to be true.

Mostly that suspicion stems from the fact that this Amazon store is named via the medium of the keyboard face roll—it's called fdgd785 —and because it's a store that has only just been launched. What also stretches its credibility to breaking point is the fact that everything on the store is priced at $150.

It's the original $150 store , y'all.

I'm British. I don't really know why that needed a "y'all" thrown in there, but it felt reasonably appropriate given the cowboy feel of this whole $150 store endeavour. There's also a nominally Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti in it for $150, and a High Back Massage Reclining Office Chair with Footrest for $150, too.

All bargains, I'm sure you'll agree.

Honestly, I'd keep your money in your pocket on this one, I've got a feeling it might take a while to pry the laptop you paid for out of this lot. We've done our due diligence and have asked the question, however.

(Image credit: Future)

There are other options, though, I mean there's actually a definitely legitimate RTX 3060-powered Gigabyte laptop on sale for $729 over at Newegg, for example.

Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $729 at Newegg (save $470)
In all honesty, Black Friday is going to have to work super hard to come up with a gaming laptop deal as good as this. For just a shade over $700 you're getting an excellent RTX 3060 machine, that will nail 1080p gaming, and barely compromises on anything. Only the 512GB SSD gives me pause, but there's a spare NVMe slot to add a second drive into. Bargain. View Deal

Where are the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals?

In the US:

