Niner Times

Vaporwave descends on Charlotte

While most of the nostalgia-filled electronic subgenre is not performed live, several vaporwave artists performed in Charlotte at the Snug Harbor on Oct. 22. The Neggy Gemmy tour featured artists Esprit and Death's Dynamic Shroud, both pioneers of the genre. Due to vaporwave's unique style, the genre rarely appears live outside of the underground scene in New York City, Philadephia or Los Angeles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America

Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Open air market returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After almost an entire year with nowhere to go, and no consistent way of doing business, the open air market vendors finally have a place to set up shop. Ivan Sotelo is glad to be back in business, with a consistent place to sell his products. “It’s, you know, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas

Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina

How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Fibroids awareness, treatment focus of Charlotte forum

Fibroids awareness, treatment focus of Charlotte forum. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. The White Dress Projected brought the EmPOWERed Patient Tour to Charlotte to raise uterine fibroids awareness and treatment options. A non-profit organization recently hosted an awareness event in Charlotte to educate women about fibroids...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Remembering Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 2 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Outdoor ice rink a holiday season attraction at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE – The Thanksgiving bird had yet to thaw as thousands of revelers donned festive Christmas sweaters and braved chilly temperatures Nov. 19 to jumpstart the holiday season with a full afternoon of entertainment at Birkdale Village. Festivities began with the opening of one of the Lake Norman area’s...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

5-year-old missing girl located in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews located a missing five-year-old girl and is safe, the Charlotte Fire Department told Channel 9 Monday. Stephanie Resendiz was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive off Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte. She wandered about one-tenth of a mile away to a spot along Briar Hill Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC

