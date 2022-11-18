Read full article on original website
Niner Times
Vaporwave descends on Charlotte
While most of the nostalgia-filled electronic subgenre is not performed live, several vaporwave artists performed in Charlotte at the Snug Harbor on Oct. 22. The Neggy Gemmy tour featured artists Esprit and Death's Dynamic Shroud, both pioneers of the genre. Due to vaporwave's unique style, the genre rarely appears live outside of the underground scene in New York City, Philadephia or Los Angeles.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America
Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
charlottesmartypants.com
Smarty Podcast: Transitioning to solid foods with Child & Family Development experts
Welcome back to the Charlotte Smarty Pants podcast series, which is powered by Charlotte Star Room, Charlotte’s premier boutique music development and corporate video production studio + the best birthday parties in the QC, the Popstar music video parties, AND professional voice lessons in a studio. You can find...
Open air market returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After almost an entire year with nowhere to go, and no consistent way of doing business, the open air market vendors finally have a place to set up shop. Ivan Sotelo is glad to be back in business, with a consistent place to sell his products. “It’s, you know, […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free. Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served...
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
power98fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
Longtime midtown restaurant Mama Ricotta’s reopens after $1M renovation, expansion
CHARLOTTE — Mama Ricotta’s is back in business after a $1 million renovation and expansion. The midtown restaurant on South Kings Drive welcomed its first diners back for dinner service on Monday, after being shuttered for three weeks. “I think people are going to really like the look,...
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
thecharlottepost.com
Fibroids awareness, treatment focus of Charlotte forum
Fibroids awareness, treatment focus of Charlotte forum. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. The White Dress Projected brought the EmPOWERed Patient Tour to Charlotte to raise uterine fibroids awareness and treatment options. A non-profit organization recently hosted an awareness event in Charlotte to educate women about fibroids...
WBTV
Remembering Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 2 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
thecharlottepost.com
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
lakenormanpublications.com
Outdoor ice rink a holiday season attraction at Birkdale Village
HUNTERSVILLE – The Thanksgiving bird had yet to thaw as thousands of revelers donned festive Christmas sweaters and braved chilly temperatures Nov. 19 to jumpstart the holiday season with a full afternoon of entertainment at Birkdale Village. Festivities began with the opening of one of the Lake Norman area’s...
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
5-year-old missing girl located in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Crews located a missing five-year-old girl and is safe, the Charlotte Fire Department told Channel 9 Monday. Stephanie Resendiz was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive off Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte. She wandered about one-tenth of a mile away to a spot along Briar Hill Drive.
