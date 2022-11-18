Drake Shares Title With Jay-Z For Most No. 1 Records On Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Read full article on original website
Kelly Rowland Chastises AMAs Audience After Absent Chris Brown Was Booed After Winning Award
Former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland has been seen a lot more lately and she’s been shutting down folks for being loud and wrong and last night she had yet another moment of hushing people up. After thanking fans last week for defending her after a radio interview,...
Peter Rosenberg Apologizes To Kelly Rowland For Insensitive Comments Comparing Her To Beyoncé
Say anything out of line and the fans will make you apologize for it. This was the case when Kelly Rowland fans went on the attack against Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning co-host, Peter Rosenberg, who slighted the superstar singer by comparing her to former Destiny’s Child group mate and play-sister, Beyoncé.
Kelly Rowland Thanks Fans for Support After Radio Hosts Slights Her for Playing Second Fiddle to Beyoncé
Destiny’s Child consisted of Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland. Although Beyoncé achieved superstar status as a solo artist, everyone was equally responsible for the success of the group. Still, Williams and Rowland get slighted for not equaling the success of their lead singer. After a...
Tami Roman Sabotaged Her Replacement After Quitting Morgan Stanley to Star on ‘Basketball Wives’
TV star Tami Roman received mixed responses after admitting to sabotaging her replacement at the Morgan Stanley job she was forced to quit. The Basketball Wives star opened up in the comments section of The Shade Room post about “co-workers shutting down company systems after being fired.” In a post captured by Atlanta Black Star, Roman recalled the time she had to quit her job at Morgan Stanley, after the company gave her an ultimatum to stay or go and pursue reality stardom.
Kelly Rowland Says About Chris Brown: ‘We are Human and Everybody Deserves Grace’
One day after news got out that Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland chastised audience members at the American Music Awards (AMAs) for booing Chris Brown at the ceremony, TMZ cameras caught up with her to discuss the incident. The singer stated, “we are human, and everybody deserves grace.”. TMZ...
Low Vibration Baths? Influencer B. Simone Admits She Doesn’t Shower Daily and Twitter Reacts
During her podcast The Know For Sure Pod on Nov. 15, comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone revealed that she doesn’t take a shower every day, and Twitter had jokes. The episode featured Simone, her co-host Megan Brooks and comedian Desi Banks discussing body positivity, unrealistic beauty standards and the side effects of social media. During the episode, Simone noted that she did not shower every day.
Tyler Perry Studios Enters Rare Deal With Deniese Davis’ Reform Media Group To Add Diversity to TV, Film Industry
Partnerships with Tyler Perry Studios don’t come often, but for this accomplished producer, one woman landed a coveted spot with the acclaimed company. Deniese Davis and Reform Media Group announced a development deal with Tyler Perry Studios to bring more diverse storytelling to the television and film industry. According...
Lizzo To Receive ‘The People’s Champion’ Award At 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Lizzo is adding to her list of awards and accolades with a special honor she’s set to receive at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Last week, it was announced that the three-time Grammy Award-winner would receive “The People’s Champion” award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Variety reports. Lizzo has been nominated for five People’s Choice Awards but has yet to take one home.
Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Welcome New Baby Boy
Rapper Big Sean and singer Jhené Aiko have welcomed a new baby boy. According to an Instagram post written by the rapper on Nov. 18, Aiko spent 24 long hours in labor before giving birth. The couple named their new baby Noah Hasani, and the proud father noted that...
Rapper Future Reveals His ‘Dream’ To Settle Down And Get Married
Future is getting candid about his dream to be a happily-married father to his eight children. As the designated spokesperson for the “Toxic King” community, Future’s rockstar lifestyle makes it hard for him to settle down. Over the last decade of Future’s music career, he has branded...
