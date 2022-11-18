Read full article on original website
Michael Cartisano
4d ago
Give it a year and let’s look at the crime stats because they’re probably all Democrat run cities America first Trump 2024 remember a year
3
chalooter
4d ago
You meant running them into the ground and stealing all the tax money 💰! Fixed it!
10
thesource.com
From NY to LA: America’s Four Largest Cities All Have Black Mayors
Los Angeles. New York. Chicago. Houston. Mayor-elect Rep. Karen Bass will be sworn in as Los Angeles mayor in December, making the nation’s four largest cities officially run by Black people. According to CNN, Bass is a six-term congresswoman representing both south and west Los Angeles. Her swearing-in is...
New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
Music Icon Nas Addresses Future Of Hip-Hop During 2022 ADCOLOR Conference
Preeminent nonprofit organization ADCOLOR returned for its 16th annual ADCOLOR Conference for the first time in person since 2019. According to its website, the company’s overall goal is to create a community of diverse professionals to support and celebrate one another. ADCOLOR also thrives on helping individuals and organizations “rise up,” letting their accomplishments and ideas shine and teaching soon-to-be leaders and would-be-mentors how to “reach back” and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. ADCOLOR’s annual conference prides itself on being the premier diversity gathering event for professionals at all levels of the spectrum.
bkreader.com
Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings
After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
dallasexaminer.com
Rev. Calvin Butts took his ministry to the streets
(TriceEdneyWire.com) – “Reverend Butts worked more effectively than any other leader at the intersection of power, politics, and faith in New York. He understood the role of faith in our lives, especially in the Black community. But he also understood power and how to wield it and how to demand power from those who often sought to hoard it. And so he was a pragmatist, he was a realist, but he was also a dreamer.”
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
2urbangirls.com
Belizean politician Shyne Barrow visits Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Belizean Leader of the Opposition Moses “Shyne” Barrow continues his quest to promote his country as an ideal destination for commerce and tourism with a recent stop to the city of Inglewood last month. Chairman, Senator Michael Peyrefitte joined Barrow in Inglewood where they...
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
The Point: DOC Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island
New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has gotten a reprieve after a federal judge gave him more time to fix the problems at Rikers Island. But will he be able to?The PointMayor Eric Adams rejected the idea of calling in a receiver to fix Rikers, saying it's up to the city to handle it. Now it's up to Molina to prove the mayor right. Watch Marcia Kramer's full interview with DOC Commissioner Molina in the video player above, or click here. Your PointWe spoke with two men who have spent time on Rikers and say there are plenty of things that need attention. Exclamation PointIn a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, DOC Commissioner Molina responds to former Rikers inmates' concerns about the jail and how inmates are treated. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Jersey City: To lock in reduced pandemic rents and be near Central Park
When monthly rents in New York City dipped during the pandemic, Shaun Rowan and husband Miguel Rowan longed to be near Central Park. They found what they were looking for—more room and private outdoor space—in South Harlem. Here’s their story. I was born in London and moved...
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
