New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has gotten a reprieve after a federal judge gave him more time to fix the problems at Rikers Island. But will he be able to?The PointMayor Eric Adams rejected the idea of calling in a receiver to fix Rikers, saying it's up to the city to handle it. Now it's up to Molina to prove the mayor right. Watch Marcia Kramer's full interview with DOC Commissioner Molina in the video player above, or click here. Your PointWe spoke with two men who have spent time on Rikers and say there are plenty of things that need attention. Exclamation PointIn a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, DOC Commissioner Molina responds to former Rikers inmates' concerns about the jail and how inmates are treated. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO