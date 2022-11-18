Read full article on original website
2d ago
That sounds like discrimination. Could you imagine the response in reverse. They’d be all riled up and local targets and foot lockers would be double checking their insurance policies
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
fox5dc.com
Millions of dollars lost in fraud unemployment benefits
A new report out of Maryland shows that tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits went to fraudulent claims. The Office of Legislative Audits' report found that tens of millions had been given out in potentially improper benefit payments during the pandemic, and top state officials tell FOX 5 that still might only be the tip of the iceberg.
Criminal justice advocates, attorneys offer suggestions for Maryland Attorney General-elect Brown
Recommendations for Brown’s office include creating an ombudsman position, upholding Anton’s Law. The post Criminal justice advocates, attorneys offer suggestions for Maryland Attorney General-elect Brown appeared first on Maryland Matters.
GW Hatchet
Crack open the books for finals season at these secluded D.C. area study spots
With finals fast approaching, it can be all too easy to feel trapped in Foggy Bottom amid the pressure of studying, but take the time to traverse the blocks of the D.C. metro area lined with fresh spots to hit the books. The city surrounding campus offers numerous quiet, concealed...
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WTOP
Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) issued an opinion Monday to formally overrule decades-old decisions that restricted interracial marriage and impaired the doctrine of “separate but equal” in public facilities — especially in public education.
Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Takoma Park to Host Direct Cash Assistance Application Events
Takoma Park will host two in-person events next month for residents who wish to apply for its Direct Cash Assistance program, city officials announced. The city has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to distribute $2.1 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act. The Direct Cash Assistance program will provide a one-time $1,000 direct cash assistance to eligible households in Takoma Park to assist those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting to discuss the closing of Price Rite market in Southwest Baltimore
Tonight there will be a zoom meeting for those affected by the closing of the Southwest Baltimore market, Price Rite.
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
DC nonprofit 'Bread for the City' closed week of Thanksgiving due to 'uoverwhelming demand'
WASHINGTON — A D.C. nonprofit known for making spirits bright around the holidays is shutting down the week of Thanksgiving, ending their decades-long tradition early due to what they call "overwhelming demand." Bread For The City provides food, clothing, medical care, and legal and social services to reduce the...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WAMU
Young doctors at D.C.’s Children’s National call for better working conditions amidst surge in respiratory viruses
Off-shift resident physicians and fellows from Children’s National Hospital demonstrated last week, saying they’re overworked, underpaid, and stretched thin amidst staff shortages. Despite the pouring rain, almost 40 physicians gathered across the street from the hospital’s entrance in what they say is a show of solidarity in their fight for a fair contract. Physicians from Howard University Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital joined them at the demonstration. In recent weeks, the hospital has been pushed to maximum capacity as respiratory viruses in the area surge.
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
WJLA
Advocate to immigrants impacted by apt. explosion: Pursuing aid won't impact citizenship
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An impossible situation has been made more difficult for some families affected by this week's condominium explosion in Gaithersburg. An advocate tells 7News that a number of immigrant families reached out to her with confusion over a federal immigration law that could disqualify people from residency or citizenship if they accessed certain public assistance programs.
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
