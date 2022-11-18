Callahan O'Reilly 'embraced the grind' to become standout linebacker at Montana State

Read full article on original website
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
Week 12: No. 3 Montana State defeats No. 13 Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats (10-1, 8-0) defeated No. 13 Montana in the Brawl of the Wild to finish the regular season. No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win. VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com. Updated 5 hrs ago. The Bobcats clinched...
Montana State volleyball earns comeback win at Idaho State to close out regular season
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana State volleyball team closed out a magical weekend for Bobcat Athletics, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to post a 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night in Reed Gym. After starting the weekend with a sweep of then Big...
Battle, Belo, Fuller leads Montana State men to win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds). Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
Breaking down Montana State's most impactful plays in rivalry win over Montana
BOZEMAN — Montana State, the No. 3 ranked football team in the Football Championship Subdivision, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans. The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the...
Top-tier Montana Grizzlies run defense disappears on biggest night of the season
BOZEMAN — One of the country’s best run games versus one of the country’s best run-stoppers. Montana State’s 316 rushing yards per game versus Montana’s 96 rushing yards allowed per game. Whose side of the ball is more dominant? That was the question entering the...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
Scoreboard: Montana State 55, Montana 21
UM: Flowers 30 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 8:20. MSU: Choate fumble recovery in end zone (Glessner kick), 3:13. MSU: Pickering 18 pass from Snell (Glessner kick), 12:50. UM: Grossman 32 pass from Britt (Ramos kick) Individual statistics. RUSHING: UM, Daniel Britt 9-64, Nick Ostmo 10-36, Lucas Johnson 3-9, Malik...
Players to watch and game information for Montana at Montana State
Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Bobby Hauck. Record: 35-15 Year: 5th. Hauck previously coached UM...
Montana Lady Griz shoot for first win over an NCAA Division I foe Sunday
MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota. The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence...
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night
BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
Bill Speltz: Frivolity, freezing temperatures and a farcical afternoon for Montana
MISSOULA — Maul of the Wild might be a better name for it. It sure fits lately. For the third time in a row, the Montana-Montana State football game lacked suspense. It’s like watching Mike Tyson fights — exciting for a few minutes and then get ready for a knockout.
Montana State men's basketball rolls past Warner Pacific, unveils Big Sky championship banner
BOZEMAN — As the updated Big Sky championships banner dropped in the northwest corner of Worthington Arena, the Montana State men’s basketball team got to revel in the success of last season one more time. The MSU men’s and women’s basketball teams notably won both the Big Sky...
'College GameDay' talent embrace excitement, bitter cold of highlighting Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Desmond Howard — who lives in Miami — will be “swaddled up like a baby.” Georgia native David Pollack will be wearing “everything I own” underneath his suit. Dapper Dan man Rece Davis won’t don a beanie to protect his hair...
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game
Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
ESPN College GameDay Week 12 live stream: Watch Montana vs. Montana State
College GameDay has decided to veer away from the norm this season. Usually, the show goes to the best FBS game of the week but this season, the crew has headed to an FCS game at Jackson State and is now headed to its second such contest in Bozeman, Mont., in Week 12.
College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action
BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action. Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. In person:. Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were...
