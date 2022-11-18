ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fest presents ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ Nov. 25-30

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” showing Nov. 25-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Five-time Academy Award-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu brings us "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" – an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker

Five-time Academy Award-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu brings us “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”.

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through to the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.

With both emotion and abundant laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico and the deeply emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these very peculiar times.

Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Silverio Gama in an indelible performance. Shot on resplendent 65mm “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” marks Iñárritu’s first film to be shot in Mexico since 2000’s international sensation “Amores Perros”.

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Nov. 25-30. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

