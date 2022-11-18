ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

Northfield man admits to drugs, gun and setting man on fire

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
A Northfield man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases, including dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire.

Deshoin Rowell, now 21, was first arrested in July 2019, when he sold cocaine to an undercover police operative around North Main Street in Pleasantville, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He faces three years for that offense.

Rowell also admitted to unlawful possession of a handgun that was found in his bedroom after a shooting Dec. 30, 2019, around West Wright Street and Chestnut Avenue. He faces five years for that, and must serve at least 3½.

Devon Williams previously admitted to firing the four rounds from the .45-caliber Glock that was recovered. Williams is currently serving a five-year prison sentence. He is eligible for parole in July 2024.

DEVON WILLIAMS

Rowell also admitted to aggravated assault in a July 4, 2021 incident at a bonfire at his Northfield home.

He deliberately poured flammable liquid onto the clothing of his victim, causing him to catch fire.

The man was hospitalized with first-, second- and third-degree burns to his hands, arms, stomach and inner thigh.

Rowell faces five years for that crime under the No Early Release Act, meaning he must serve at least 85 percent, or four years and three months.

He was released from the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Nov. 10, the day after he pleaded guilty.

Rowell is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4.

RepublicanOne
4d ago

5 fk years that's it? WTF is going on, attempted murder is what I'm hearing..this justice system sukz

