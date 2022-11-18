ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Neighbours to air hundreds of new episodes after shock return deal

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours' future will be secure for at least two years following its surprise revival, Digital Spy has learned. The popular soap will return to screens next year with a new home for UK viewers on the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. Network Ten will retain the first-run rights for new episodes in Australia.
digitalspy.com

The Witcher and Hollyoaks stars join The Lazarus Project season 2

The Lazarus Project season two has added two new stars to its cast — from Netflix's The Witcher and long-running soap Hollyoaks. The Lazarus Project follows a secret organisation that is pledged to stopping mass extinction events by making time go backward. The first season starred I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu, Bodyguard's Anjli Mohindra, Strike's Tom Burke, Rudi Dharmalingam and Charly Clive.
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show

Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
digitalspy.com

A Discovery of Witches star lands next movie role

A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer has secured her next movie role in The Fall Guy. The Hacksaw Ridge actress joins the star-studded cast alongside Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Deadline confirms. Universal’s The Fall Guy will reportedly be a little different to the 1980s action-adventure series...
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan return in first teaser for Dead City spinoff

The Walking Dead series finale spoilers follow. A first teaser for the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff series Dead City has arrived. The main series came to an end over the weekend, with Negan finally apologising for killing Maggie's other half Glenn all those years ago. While she couldn't ever forgive him, Maggie did believe he had earned his place in the group.
digitalspy.com

Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach teases exit in season 10 announcement

Below Deck favourite Captain Lee Rosbach has teased his exit in a season 10 announcement. During a trailer for season 10, the 'Stud of the Sea' can be seen making an announcement to the crew who appear to be in floods of tears. In the clip, Captain Lee, who was...
digitalspy.com

Peter Capaldi's The Devil's Hour has future revealed beyond season 1

Fans of The Devil’s Hour, rejoice: the show has been renewed for not one, but two further seasons. And, it may not be too long a wait (considering the first season premiered less than a month ago), with Prime Video stating that the Amazon Original will start filming early next year.
digitalspy.com

Law and Order: SVU producer hints Benson will share her feelings for Stabler

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. Could Olivia Benson be about to share feelings with Elliot Stabler on Law and Order: SVU? Well, one show producer has hinted that something could be on the cards. Fans have been calling for years for the pair to get together after debuting on...
digitalspy.com

Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup

Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
digitalspy.com

David Tennant transforms in first-look trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko

The trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko, which stars David Tennant in the titular role, just dropped. And (no surprises here), it looks really, really good. If you’re into intrigue, mystery and drama, all based on real events and with a generous helping of Tennant… this will probably be one for you.
digitalspy.com

SEAL Team - Season 6 question

Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals first look at Vanessa Woodfield's exit storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs farewell scenes for Vanessa Woodfield next week as she waves goodbye to the village again. Vanessa will be taking a break from our screens as Michelle Hardwick, who plays her, has gone on maternity leave. Next week, Vanessa deals with some surprising news as she...
digitalspy.com

Indiana Jones 5's opening sequence will feature de-aged Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones 5 will feature an opening sequence with a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, say the filmmakers behind the upcoming project. In a new interview with Empire, a trio of key filmmakers from Indiana Jones 5 reveal that the movie will be set in 1969 for the majority of the story.
digitalspy.com

EE - Very impressed by the Amy storyline

Best storyline they've done in years. It’s all a bit shouty from Jack but the girl playing Amy is doing a great job. More screen time for Denise is always welcome. Best storyline they've done in years. Agreed but Scott Maslen is the weak link in this story. Posts:...
digitalspy.com

This Is Us star Mandy Moore lines up TV comeback

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has lined up a TV comeback following the series finale of the time-shifting drama earlier this year. Moore has signed on to star in her first role since This Is Us in the second season of Peacock's anthology series Dr. Death (via The Wrap).
digitalspy.com

The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation

The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...

