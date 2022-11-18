Read full article on original website
Video Conferencing Solution for Healthcare Industry
” Give the patients the best care they need quickly and effectively! “. This decade witnessed a magnificent rise in healthcare worldwide. Each and every nation focuses on the health of its people because that becomes the backbone of development and prosperity. As a result, we can see an array of technology solutions aiming to nourish the healthcare industry.
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments Due to Scheduling Hassles
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year because scheduling an appointment was too much of a hassle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005097/en/ (Graphic: Notable)
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
TODAY.com
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
We're Facing a Massive Nursing Shortage. On Site Childcare Is the Answer | Opinion
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
AMA
Senior patients happy with telehealth and want it as care option
Most patients 65 or older prefer in-person care, but the majority tell researchers that they were satisfied with the care they received via telehealth and they want it to continue to be an option. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during the pandemic, the AMA...
Patients Know Their Opinion Is Important, But Who Is Not Listening?
Do Doctors Realy Need to Take Patients' Opinions Seriously, Or Is It The System That Has To Change?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. It is utter human nature to assume what others want or need. That is because human nature is a relative phenomenon, and more so, they are the most shapeable of all beings in the world. Unlike animals, humans possess an extra dimension: being judgmental. Furthermore, we also tend to default to one size fits all solutions. That is also applicable to today's healthcare and medical practice. For instance, not long ago, it was a common perception among the medical community that the only treatment for appendicitis was a surgical intervention. However, that is no longer the case; today, many cases heal with antibiotic-only treatment.
MedicalXpress
The potential opportunities and pitfalls of telehealth
In a recent paper, Yale cardiologists emphasize the importance of balancing quality and equity with convenience in telehealth. During the pandemic, medical centers, including Yale, rapidly developed telehealth programs in order to reduce exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Experts predict that telehealth will remain part of the health care system even after the COVID risk falls. Beyond reducing the risk of catching something at the doctor's office, telehealth eliminates the need to travel there. It is, in a word, convenient.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
"Tripledemic" in U.S. could bring deluge of patients to hospitals
The U.S. could very well face what has been dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. Cases of RSV are rising quickly in young children, who typically contract the virus by the time...
Healthcare for New Zealanders with multiple chronic conditions needs ‘radical rethinking’ – here’s what should happen
One in four New Zealanders have more than two chronic conditions, including both physical and mental health issues. The COVID pandemic has highlighted how difficult it can be for people with multiple pre-existing conditions to access health services and receive the most suitable care. For those living in poverty or challenging family and social circumstances, it can be even harder. We have evaluated a new model designed to provide care for people with multiple chronic health and social needs. Our findings show it was less effective than anticipated in reducing health inequities. But it nevertheless delivered useful lessons to incorporate into...
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
ajmc.com
Contributor: How Pharmacists and Providers Can Improve Patient Care
Pharmacists and pharmacies can be doing more to help with medication management for their patients. The World Health Organization says that adherence to medications is the most important aspect of managing a chronic illness. If we can get patients to properly manage their medications, we can increase the quality of their health and, in some cases, even get them off of medications.
shiftedmag.com
A Quick Guide to Easy Denture Care
For many people, losing teeth is a part of life. Tooth decay, gum disease, accidents, and old age are common causes of tooth loss. Dentures can help replace these missing teeth, especially among the elderly. Although dentures are usually perceived as aesthetic appliances, they also offer functional benefits. Dentures help...
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
DVM 360
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
ajmc.com
Contributor: Opportunities for Provider Engagement, Intervention, and Coordination Highlighted in CVS Health Study
As providers strive to deliver seamless, collaborative, and deeply engaging care, advances focused on treating the whole health of a person, wherever they are in their care journey, will be necessary as the health care system continues to evolve to meet the needs of patients and providers alike. Providers who...
physiciansweekly.com
Palliative Care for Chronically Critically Ill Infants
A growing number of newborns with a chronic critical illness (CCI) make it out of the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Little was known about the level of care provided to the families upon discharge, as well as about the primary and specialized palliative care they get. For a study, researchers sought to outline the level of main and specialized palliative care that NICU CCI babies received at discharge and after a year.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Peer Support to Improve Medicare Advantage Outcomes
Peer Support to Improve Medicare Advantage Outcomes. Motivating Medicare Advantage members to take the clinical actions needed to promote and support their care is a high priority for health plans. Data shows that talking to peers with whom they can relate and share common health issues benefits members and engages them more in their health.
beckerspayer.com
As payers prep for a PHE wind down, most Medicaid beneficiaries don't know coverage will end
The expiration of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency will trigger a nationwide Medicaid redetermination process, but most Medicaid members are unaware their health coverage could eventually end — and payers largely aren't getting the word out. In a survey released Nov. 15 by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation,...
