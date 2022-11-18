ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 93.3

Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Majic 93.3

Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On

Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Fouke and Lemley, Arkansas Now Under a Boil Water

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in the area of Hwy 71, Edgehill Drive to MC26 to Fouke, including MC 218, 219, and Lemley, Arkansas. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
FOUKE, AR
Majic 93.3

These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

New Boston Season of Lights Drive-Thru Park Opens This Weekend

The holiday season is here and this area's most popular drive-thru park "Season of Lights" in New Boston, Texas will be opening this Friday, November 18 - December 25. Thie 2022 Season of Lights promises to be bigger and better with all new displays and more lights in this family-oriented park and entertainment center. As you make your way down this lighted holiday trail in the piney woods don't be surprised if you see a deer or two and just maybe you'll get lucky and get a glimpse of Rudolf.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Majic 93.3

‘Uncork Your Support’ November 17 In Texarkana

The United Way of Greater Texarkana will have its 8th annual "Uncork Your Support" fundraiser at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on November 17th from 6 until 9. The United Way had this to say about the 8th annual 'Uncork Your Support" event. Uncork Your Support tickets are in! Call our...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Enjoy ‘Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical’ in Texarkana Nov. 18

What is your favorite TV Christmas special? If you're like me then hands down it would be the classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. I watch it every year and yes I know the lyrics to all the songs. Get ready because here's a special treat you don't want to miss. It's Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical and it's coming to the historic Perot Theatre in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas

Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
MURFREESBORO, AR
Majic 93.3

Manslaughter Charged In Monday Shooting Death Of Atlanta, Texas Teen

Atlanta, Texas Police have arrested a 19-year-old young man and charged him with Manslaughter in the shooting death of another Atlanta teenager Monday. Atlanta Police have arrested and charged Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., 19, in the shooting death of Brandon Sprayberry, 18, following an incident outside of a residence this past Monday, November 7.
ATLANTA, TX
Majic 93.3

Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen

The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
HOPE, AR
Majic 93.3

UA Hope-Texarkana Offering Fast-Track CNA and Phlebotomy Courses

Registration is going on right now for 2023 spring classes at The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. If you've been considering getting into the medical field, then look into the fast-track Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and Phlebotomy courses this spring. This is a great career to get into right now. According...
HOPE, AR
