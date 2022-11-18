ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Channel 3000

The crypto meltdown, explained

November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come. Over the past two weeks, the digital asset industry has watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange created by one of its biggest and brightest stars, Sam Bankman-Fried, imploded.
u.today

XRP Now Almost Twice as Big as Coinbase by Capitalization: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk

Bitcoin Isn’t Digital Gold… Or At Least Not Yet, Anyway

Crypto enthusiasts have long touted bitcoin as digital gold, but an analysis of the cryptocurrency’s performance versus those of other assets shows that it hasn’t really earned that status yet. One thing that’s still lacking is a widespread market perception of crypto assets as a store of value.
kitco.com

DMCC launches tokenized gold bullion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent market events have highlighted the need for greater transparency and crypto tokens backed by underlying real-world assets,”...
kitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
kitco.com

Japan aluminium stocks down marginally m/m in October - Marubeni

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports fell by 0.7% to 377,200 tonnes at the end of October from 379,700 tonnes at the end of September, Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday. Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar...
PYMNTS

Crypto Contagion Sends Coins and Companies Tumbling

FTX continues to be an industry “market maker” from beyond the grave, as the realities of entangled counterparty risk rear their heads throughout the cryptocurrency industry, while stoking fears over which companies might also now be in distress following FTX’s collapse. These budding contagion concerns are also...
kitco.com

Good money after bad? Crypto still seems to be attracting punters

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 18 (Reuters) - If a series of high-profile multibillion-dollar blow-ups, alleged fraud and a 75% collapse in the price of your biggest asset doesn't shake faith in the crypto universe, it's hard to imagine what will. Even though more than half the money ever invested in bitcoin...
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Advisers overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Trust Wallet Token, rising 93.04%. The World Cup has an official crypto exchange sponsor - Crypto.com – and it's just one of several decentralized tie-ins for the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar in the coming week. In September, FIFA launched its own NFT platform on the Algorand blockchain platform, and it's coming to the World Cup too, writes Bloomberg.

