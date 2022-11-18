Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Channel 3000
The crypto meltdown, explained
November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come. Over the past two weeks, the digital asset industry has watched in horror as FTX, the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange created by one of its biggest and brightest stars, Sam Bankman-Fried, imploded.
CNBC
Bitcoin drops to lowest in more than a week, ether slides as FTX collapse ripples through crypto market
Bitcoin fell to a week-and-a-half low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
u.today
XRP Now Almost Twice as Big as Coinbase by Capitalization: Details
ValueWalk
Bitcoin Isn’t Digital Gold… Or At Least Not Yet, Anyway
Crypto enthusiasts have long touted bitcoin as digital gold, but an analysis of the cryptocurrency’s performance versus those of other assets shows that it hasn’t really earned that status yet. One thing that’s still lacking is a widespread market perception of crypto assets as a store of value.
kitco.com
DMCC launches tokenized gold bullion
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent market events have highlighted the need for greater transparency and crypto tokens backed by underlying real-world assets,”...
Business Insider
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought over 1.3 million shares of Coinbase this month, per Bloomberg. Coinbase is trading near record lows of about $41 per share, down from a high of $429 in April 2021. In total, Wood's Ark holds about 8.7 million shares of Coinbase, or about 4.7% of...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
kitco.com
Japan aluminium stocks down marginally m/m in October - Marubeni
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports fell by 0.7% to 377,200 tonnes at the end of October from 379,700 tonnes at the end of September, Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday. Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar...
Crypto Contagion Sends Coins and Companies Tumbling
FTX continues to be an industry “market maker” from beyond the grave, as the realities of entangled counterparty risk rear their heads throughout the cryptocurrency industry, while stoking fears over which companies might also now be in distress following FTX’s collapse. These budding contagion concerns are also...
CoinTelegraph
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest adds more Bitcoin exposure as GBTC, Coinbase stock hit new lows
Bitcoin (BTC) firms’ shares are a major “buy” for asset manager ARK Invest in the midst of the FTX meltdown. The latest data confirms that ARK continues to up its holdings of both exchange Coinbase (COIN) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Cathie Wood buys the dip.
kitco.com
Good money after bad? Crypto still seems to be attracting punters
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 18 (Reuters) - If a series of high-profile multibillion-dollar blow-ups, alleged fraud and a 75% collapse in the price of your biggest asset doesn't shake faith in the crypto universe, it's hard to imagine what will. Even though more than half the money ever invested in bitcoin...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Advisers overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Trust Wallet Token, rising 93.04%. The World Cup has an official crypto exchange sponsor - Crypto.com – and it's just one of several decentralized tie-ins for the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar in the coming week. In September, FIFA launched its own NFT platform on the Algorand blockchain platform, and it's coming to the World Cup too, writes Bloomberg.
