1350kman.com
Lakeside Heights and University Park water and sewer projects circling the drain
The Lakeside Heights Sewer District #3 and the University Park Water District #4 projects continue to face challenges. Between a 43% increase in costs, and enduring six years of little progress with a lack of accurate and complete information, the projects are likely to be abandoned. Another Public Hearing regarding the special tax districts was well attended Monday at the Riley County Commissioners Meeting. Riley County Deputy Counselor Craig Cox delivered grim news to the property owners.
1350kman.com
Ogden residents voice concerns to Law Board over recent crime stint
The Riley County Law Board met in Ogden Monday, with a number of local citizens turning out for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting. At least 50 concerned community members showed up, many of whom did so after receiving an anonymous flier in the mail encouraging people to attend. The Law Board, typically meets at Manhattan City Hall, but holds two meetings annually outside of the Little Apple, meeting also in September in Leonardville.
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/22/22: Pat Weixelman, Dawn Henry, Shawn Steward
On Tuesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Pottawatomie County Commission Chair Pat Weixelman and County Clerk Dawn Henry. AAA spokesperson Shawn Steward also joined the program ahead of the holiday to speak about travel.
1350kman.com
Pawnee receives $15k grant from Tower Foundation
A Manhattan mental healthcare provider is the recipient of a $15,000 grant to help with its transition to a certified community behavioral health clinic or CCBHC. Pawnee Mental Health Services Monday was announced as the recipient for the grant, awarded by the Tower Foundation and publicized by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
1350kman.com
Topeka woman killed in Sunday wreck near St. Marys
A Topeka woman was killed early Sunday morning following a crash near St. Marys. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord, driven by 22-year-old Alexis Ward was traveling westbound on Highway 24 near Pleasant View Road at around 6 a.m. Authorities say her car left the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then crossed the middle lanes and went off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then rolled after over-correcting again and she was thrown from the vehicle.
WIBW
Emporia gazette.com
Alone for Thanksgiving? Here are your meal options in the Emporia area.
If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday. That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship. The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
1350kman.com
Junction City man arrested amid weekend stabbing investigation
One person is behind bars after a stabbing incident in Junction City Sunday, which left one person with serious injuries. Junction City Police say 47-year-old Alexius Mims is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Officers were called out to a residence in the 400 block of West 18th Street at around 7 a.m. Sunday. The victim, 31-year-old Rollin McClam, of Junction City, was transported to Geary Community Hospital, and later transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where he was listed in critical condition.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KAKE TV
Salina man still in hospital a year after getting COVID-19
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Salina man has been in the hospital for more than a year. At first, it was because of COVID-19 complications, but then doctors found something wrong with his back. Steve Pinkle wants to share his journey with others. "While I was in Pennsylvania, they had...
Head-on crash kills one in Geary Co.
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Geary County. A Chevy truck was driving west on I-70 at milepost 311, or about 13 miles east of Junction City around 10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, Saeu Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, crossed into the median and hit […]
washburnreview.org
Washburn alumnus turned Broadway star comes back home for the holidays
Washburn alumnus Jeff Kready is bringing his family home for the holidays to spread joy to the community. Kready, along with his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters Lena and Louise, will be performing in “The Kready Holiday Spectacular.” This multidimensional show will be for individuals of all ages to enjoy. It will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Comments on Officials, Charles Woods After Loss to KSU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was open with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after his team’s loss to Kansas State. Brown talked about his displeasure with the officiating, evaluated his team’s play and gave his thoughts on the departing Charles Woods.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
