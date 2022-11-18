HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, has been accelerating the innovation and exploration of Full-color Technology. Featuring TiOC, Panoramic, Zoom and 4K, the new generation of Dahua full-color series provides a wide range of low-light solutions that integrate different intelligent technologies to solve pain points in various scenarios, allowing installers and end users to choose the ideal solution that best suits their needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005376/en/ Inadequate availability of light is one of the major challenges of every monitoring system. Images taken under such lighting condition are often not clear, have detail loss, and even contain noise, making it difficult to detect or trace back targets in case of an event. The Dahua Full-color cameras were developed to address these demanding monitoring challenges. With remarkable offerings such as dual lens, vari-focal lens, 4K resolution, and AI features, this technology offers a wide-range of products and solutions that can effectively solve the arduous monitoring pain points of end-users and provide clear and vivid images of the monitored scene 24/7. (Photo: Business Wire)

