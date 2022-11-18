Read full article on original website
Inside Kansas Politics: Why some families are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability Waiver waitlist
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Kansas families who say they are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability (I/DD) Waiver waitlist. While the average wait time about nine years, one family reports being on the list for over 15 years. The waiver allows families to provide […]
republic-online.com
Kansas child welfare panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs
Megan Monsour, a Wichita adoption and foster care attorney for nearly 15 years, said she struggled at times to recommend foster care over private adoption because "you have to be ready to let a child go." (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
adastraradio.com
Minor Changes Made to Kansas High School Graduation Requirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diplomas in coming years. But a course on general life skills is not among them. The Kansas News Service reports that the Board of Education approved some minor changes to the list...
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Kansas AG Schmidt petitions against Biden’s vaccine mandate for health workers
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and all related guidance. Schmidt argues that the mandate violates the rights of workers and the authority of states. “CMS’s objective is to coerce the unvaccinated...
Study shows one-third of Kansas homes can’t afford energy bills due to inflation
As inflation continues to cause pain in the pocketbooks for Kansans, a new study released by LendingTree shows 32% of households in Kansas cannot afford their utility bills.
lawrencekstimes.com
Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.
Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Kansans dispose nearly 8,000 pounds of unwanted medicines
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, shared Kansans safely disposed of nearly 8,000 pounds of unused medicines at the end of October. The disposal was for National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Kansas Law Enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations. Schmidt said more than […]
adastraradio.com
Cold, but productive, week for Missouri farmers
Missouri farmers made good harvest and planting progress last week. The USDA says that on average, just over 5 days were available for fieldwork, with below normal precipitation, but conditions were cold with the average statewide temperature failing to break freezing. As of Sunday, 96% of Missouri’s corn crop is...
adastraradio.com
Insight: Family and Feast
Even as Thanksgiving draws near, it’s easy have a pessimistic perspective about the current state of the world. If you’re feeding a gathering of 10 people, a traditional turkey dinner will cost 20 percent more this year, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation survey. To be fair,...
adastraradio.com
Kansas School Districts Buy Electric Buses with EPA Funds
UNDATED (KNS) – Six Kansas school districts will buy electric buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Kansas News Service reports that half a dozen small school districts will buy 17 electric buses as part of a new federal program that prioritizes rural, low-income, and Tribal areas.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farmers Union Will Meet Nov. 29 to Dec. 1
(KansasFarmer) – “Creating Community” is the focus of the 2022 Kansas Farmers Union’s 115th anniversary state convention at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina, Kan., Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Convention sessions will focus on the challenges of the dwindling High Plains Aquifer, the importance of addressing rural...
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
adastraradio.com
Iowa corn harvest reaches 97%
Iowa farmers are finishing harvest. USDA’s latest weekly crop report shows corn 97 percent harvested as of Sunday, with moisture content averaging 16 percent. Cold temperatures and snow did limit fieldwork as farmers conclude applying soil amendments like anhydrous, manure, and lime. …. Iowa corn harvest reaches 97%
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure
A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
