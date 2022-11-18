ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: Why some families are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability Waiver waitlist

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Kansas families who say they are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability (I/DD) Waiver waitlist. While the average wait time about nine years, one family reports being on the list for over 15 years. The waiver allows families to provide […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Minor Changes Made to Kansas High School Graduation Requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diplomas in coming years. But a course on general life skills is not among them. The Kansas News Service reports that the Board of Education approved some minor changes to the list...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas AG Schmidt petitions against Biden’s vaccine mandate for health workers

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and all related guidance. Schmidt argues that the mandate violates the rights of workers and the authority of states. “CMS’s objective is to coerce the unvaccinated...
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.

Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansans dispose nearly 8,000 pounds of unwanted medicines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, shared Kansans safely disposed of nearly 8,000 pounds of unused medicines at the end of October. The disposal was for National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Kansas Law Enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations. Schmidt said more than […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Cold, but productive, week for Missouri farmers

Missouri farmers made good harvest and planting progress last week. The USDA says that on average, just over 5 days were available for fieldwork, with below normal precipitation, but conditions were cold with the average statewide temperature failing to break freezing. As of Sunday, 96% of Missouri’s corn crop is...
MISSOURI STATE
adastraradio.com

Insight: Family and Feast

Even as Thanksgiving draws near, it’s easy have a pessimistic perspective about the current state of the world. If you’re feeding a gathering of 10 people, a traditional turkey dinner will cost 20 percent more this year, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation survey. To be fair,...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas School Districts Buy Electric Buses with EPA Funds

UNDATED (KNS) – Six Kansas school districts will buy electric buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Kansas News Service reports that half a dozen small school districts will buy 17 electric buses as part of a new federal program that prioritizes rural, low-income, and Tribal areas.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Farmers Union Will Meet Nov. 29 to Dec. 1

(KansasFarmer) – “Creating Community” is the focus of the 2022 Kansas Farmers Union’s 115th anniversary state convention at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina, Kan., Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Convention sessions will focus on the challenges of the dwindling High Plains Aquifer, the importance of addressing rural...
SALINA, KS
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
adastraradio.com

Iowa corn harvest reaches 97%

Iowa farmers are finishing harvest. USDA’s latest weekly crop report shows corn 97 percent harvested as of Sunday, with moisture content averaging 16 percent. Cold temperatures and snow did limit fieldwork as farmers conclude applying soil amendments like anhydrous, manure, and lime. …. Iowa corn harvest reaches 97%
IOWA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years

Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy