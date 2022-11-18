Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
December Orientation Class Set for Prospective Reno County Childcare Providers
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Health Department will be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a childcare provider. The class will be held via the Teams app on December 1, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Reserve your spot by calling Jeanette or Tammy at 620-694-2900. The cost to attend this adult only class is $20.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Chamber Hands Out Reno County Ag Business, Farm Family of the Year Awards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Reno County Farm Family of the Year and Ag Business of the Year awards during last week’s Membership Breakfast. Kauffman Seeds Inc., an agricultural mainstay in Reno County since 1965, was named the Ag Business...
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Reno County commissioners to break three way township voting tie Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will decide the township clerk for Grove Township at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, as there was a three-way tie in the election for the post. "They each got one vote," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "I couldn't even tell you for sure if...
Project after holiday will close South Main
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
adastraradio.com
Kansas Students Meet First Native American in Space Dec. 6
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Former NASA astronaut and children’s book author, Commander John B. Herrington, Chickasaw, will be at the Cosmosphere on Tuesday, December 6. At 10:00 a.m., Herrington will teach students from districts in Cosmosphere’s LaunchLearning program about the process for naming stars and planets, and about how names can express culture.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Toy Run Sees Another Successful Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – While final numbers are still being tallied, the 2022 Reno County Toy Run held Sunday was once again a huge success. Organizers reported 380 motorcycles took part in the run which looped the city of Hutchinson Sunday before ending at the Moose Lodge where the toy turn-in and a chili feed were held.
Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install
The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
Kansas Masonic Home residents have 6 weeks to move
The senior citizens who live at the Kansas Masonic Home must find new homes by the end of the year.
KAKE TV
'We are ready for a new beginning' | Hutchinson comic shop closing, owners cite economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A comic shop in Hutchinson is closing at the end of the year, and the owners said their decision has everything to do with the economy. Smallville Comics, Gaming, and More has been in business for five years. Owners Cory and Kyrstal Zeferjahn said sales have dropped over the last six months.
Person in critical condition after being run over by a vehicle south of Wichita
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just south of Wichita.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
KAKE TV
6-year-old girl reunited with family after abduction in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was taken along with her fathers vehicle and driven into Oklahoma. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Monday that detectives interviewed the girl before the reunion. She was in her father's SUV in a liquor store parking lot near 21st and Amidon when 34-year-old Benjamin Brady allegedly stole it at around 6:49 p.m. The girl's father was in the store when she was taken.
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
Comments / 0