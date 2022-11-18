ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

adastraradio.com

December Orientation Class Set for Prospective Reno County Childcare Providers

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Health Department will be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a childcare provider. The class will be held via the Teams app on December 1, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Reserve your spot by calling Jeanette or Tammy at 620-694-2900. The cost to attend this adult only class is $20.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Project after holiday will close South Main

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Students Meet First Native American in Space Dec. 6

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Former NASA astronaut and children’s book author, Commander John B. Herrington, Chickasaw, will be at the Cosmosphere on Tuesday, December 6. At 10:00 a.m., Herrington will teach students from districts in Cosmosphere’s LaunchLearning program about the process for naming stars and planets, and about how names can express culture.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Reno County Toy Run Sees Another Successful Year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – While final numbers are still being tallied, the 2022 Reno County Toy Run held Sunday was once again a huge success. Organizers reported 380 motorcycles took part in the run which looped the city of Hutchinson Sunday before ending at the Moose Lodge where the toy turn-in and a chili feed were held.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install

The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
KAKE TV

6-year-old girl reunited with family after abduction in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was taken along with her fathers vehicle and driven into Oklahoma. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Monday that detectives interviewed the girl before the reunion. She was in her father's SUV in a liquor store parking lot near 21st and Amidon when 34-year-old Benjamin Brady allegedly stole it at around 6:49 p.m. The girl's father was in the store when she was taken.
WICHITA, KS

