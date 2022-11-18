WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was taken along with her fathers vehicle and driven into Oklahoma. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Monday that detectives interviewed the girl before the reunion. She was in her father's SUV in a liquor store parking lot near 21st and Amidon when 34-year-old Benjamin Brady allegedly stole it at around 6:49 p.m. The girl's father was in the store when she was taken.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO