Days of Our Lives Is Walking Right to the Edge With Jada and Eric — Even As We’re Preparing for Two Other Characters to Fall Over It!

Steffy’s Aghast When Douglas Confides His Secret — and Carter Can’t Believe His Ears
Upstairs at the Forrester mansion, Steffy gushes over how beautiful Taylor looks and marvels that it’s finally happening — she and dad are going to be husband and wife again! Taylor giggles with excitement. Downstairs, Ridge tells Thomas that without him and Steffy, he and Taylor would never...
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
Karma Just Painted Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Into a Corner With Only One Way Out!
It looks like The Bold and the Beautiful is determined to win the “Most Stunning November Sweeps Twist” award in our annual year-ending Best & Worst roundup. Here we were assuming that Douglas would spend a day or two pouting in his room before finally telling everyone at Ridge and Taylor’s wedding the truth about that CPS call. Instead, the so-sad-we-want-to-hug-him tot told the last person we’d expected him to tell: Steffy!
Steffy Prepares to Expose Thomas After a Showdown — and Carter Confronts Bill
In his room at the Forrester mansion, Douglas is worried his dad will be angry. Steffy reassures the boy and they go over Thomas using his voice app to frame Brooke for the CPS call. In another room, Taylor tells Thomas that Ridge told her Brooke making the CPS call...
Britt Learns How Long She Has Left and Holly Tearfully Admits That Victor Has [Spoiler] Hostage
As we get into Port Charles, Drew is stretching it out in the park when Carly strolls by. “We have to be really careful. Somebody knows about us.” Joss saw them kissing, but Carly says she can be trusted. Drew then says Michael and Willow asked him to look into something, but before he can say what, Olivia walks by. The two make awkward excuses about why they’re together, then catch up a bit.
Jennifer Grey Went Through a Total Transformation to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin & She Looks Unrecognizable
Though actors always embody someone else as they become their characters in a TV show or movie, mega-productions can also see the characters physically transform as well. From Lily James’ recent transformation as Pamela Anderson to Meryl Streep‘s uncanny similarity to Margaret Thatcher in 2011’s The Iron Lady, many Hollywood actors and actresses have let go of their signature looks to fully become someone else. In Jennifer Grey‘s new project, she’s done just that. The actress, who will play cult leader Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime’s Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, shared her completely new look on Instagram on Monday Nov 21. “Call...
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She’s Not Like Other Nepotism Babies
Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Radiating Joy In This Intimate Maternity Photoshoot
After weeks of waiting, we finally for some of the show-stopping, stunning maternity photos from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes‘ photoshoot! And they were so worth the wait. On Nov 19, Brittany shared a series of cozy and intimate photos of her with her growing baby bump, Patrick, and their daughter Sterling with the loving caption, “You three🤍.”
Bold & Beautiful EP Bradley Bell Responds to Fan Backlash: ‘I Love It’
When it comes to meddling, these two do it best. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been irritated beyond belief — and for good cause — by the way that Steffy and Thomas have been getting involved in their parents relationship. For months the adult siblings have gone above and beyond (like, way beyond!) the realms in order to get Ridge away from Brooke and reunite their parents once and for all.
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shares Memories of the ‘Badass Night’ She Shared With Her Daughter
Summer who? As close as Phyllis and her daughter are on The Young and the Restless, somehow, we don’t really see them as the cutting loose, concert-goer types. Michelle Stafford and real-life daughter Natalia on the other hand… Well, those two definitely know how to have a good time!
Tori Spelling’s Christmas Card Might Be the Official Word That She Reconciled With Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been cagey about their marital status, but the couple may have given fans the last word with this year’s Christmas card. It may be the only answer that they will offer, but they did it in a really sweet way. With the entire...
Bold & Beautiful Preview: On His Wedding Day, Eric Presses Ridge — and Brooke Confides in Her Father
It’s only a done deal once they’ve been pronounced man and wife. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 21 – 26, Ridge and Taylor’s wedding day arrives. Read about it below and watch the preview. As Ridge was busy proposing to...
Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
General Hospital Preview: Holly Admits to Robert That She’s Doing Victor’s Bidding
Diane has a very bad feeling of what’s to come. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of November 21 – 25, Robert pushes Holly to admit the truth. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Last week after Holly turned over the supposed...
Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Teases His Return as Daniel — and the Reaction He (Whew!) Didn’t Get
Monday, November 21, marks the actor’s comeback to Genoa City. Ahead of his reappearance on The Young and the Restless, Michael Graziadei took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at his debut — well, his latest debut, anyway. “Beyond excited to be back home in Genoa City,” he wrote, “and working with the incomparable Michelle Stafford,” who plays Daniel’s mom, Phyllis.
Coco Austin Tearfully Defends Her Parenting Skills Against Mom-Shamers: ‘You Just Hear the Bad’
Coco Austin is no stranger to being mom-shamed, but that doesn’t mean she’s impervious to the constant criticism. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the mom of one broke down in tears after seeing a surprise video from her husband, Ice-T. In the video, the actor is on the set of Law & Order: SUV, and he says, “This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine, alright? I love you to death;...
Ryan Reynolds Revealed Exactly How His Girls Feel About Their Impending Sibling
Blake Lively is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child, and their expanding family has been a hot topic while Ryan is making the promotional rounds on behalf of his new movie Spirited. He was honored at last Thursday’s American Cinematheque Award ceremony in Los Angeles, and the new baby was a top question from the team at ET. Ryan stopped for an interview on the red carpet as he headed inside the event, and he was asked how his oldest three children, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, are gearing up for their sibling’s arrival. “Oh yeah,...
Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases an Eventful ‘Sinn’ Holiday — Plus, It’s Do-or-Die for Sheila
Plus, fans demand: “Stop throwing Thomas under the bus!”. There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Bold Live!, the weekly YouTube chatfest hosted by Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. And the episode posted on November 11 was no exception. While the show usually features the host chatting up a guest, the most recent outing found Kasprzyk taking calls from fans… and boy, did they have a lot to say.
Reddit Is Ripping This Mom a New One For Refusing to Let Her Daughter’s Terminally Ill Dad Attend Her Birthday Party
Parenting with an ex-partner is not typically an easy feat, especially when said ex-partner walked out on the relationship after bringing a child into the world. The resentment held by the walked-out-on party is undoubtedly justifiable, but in some extreme cases — say, a terminal illness diagnosis — many would argue that the resentment should be put aside for the sake of the child making the most of their time left with their dying parent, deadbeat or not. That, in a nutshell, is exactly what this Reddit mom is dealing with. Taking to the platform’s “Am I The A—hole” forum, the...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
