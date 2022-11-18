Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado has a Unique ‘Sweaty’ Art Show You Can Check Out
The days are gone when an art show is guaranteed to just be some traditional paintings of landscapes hanging in a gallery. Of course, one of the key elements to art in itself is creativity, and an art show in Colorado is definitely that. The art exhibit is currently up...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Denver TikToker in Search for the Best Breakfast Burritos in Colorado
Living in Colorado, this has been a topic of discussion among friends and family everywhere in the state. Blah blah blah has the best breakfast burritos in Colorado. Yeah right. My favorite restaurant has the best breakfast burritos. Hands down. At some point, we all agree to disagree. Some like...
Denver area LGBTQ clubs and bars show their support for Club Q
Denver area clubs and bars that serve the LGBTQ community are sending out messages of love and support to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
KDVR.com
Denver LGBTQ bar and club owners on alert after mass shootings
LGBTQ bar and club owners told FOX31 all they’re doing is operating a business, but new hazards like a mass shooting don’t make it easy. Carly Moore reports. Denver LGBTQ bar and club owners on alert after mass …. LGBTQ bar and club owners told FOX31 all they’re...
KDVR.com
Survivor of Club Q mass shooting
Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are...
94kix.com
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad
We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
Victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs include 2 of the club's bartenders and a trans woman visiting from Denver who was 'like a mother' to friends
Five people were killed and 25 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
denverite.com
This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move
Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
Denver City Council approves redevelopment plan for 27th and Larimer
The Denver City Council on Monday approved a plan to allow a national real estate firm to redevelop the southeast block of Larimer street between 27th and 26th streets. The plan also includes a portion of land on 26th and Larimer. Business owners near the proposed redevelopment showed up in...
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire
As stories of survivors continue to surface from the Club Q shooting, stories of heroes who stepped forward in the face of danger are also being uncovered.
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
KDVR.com
Man gets into sticky situation
A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Louisville holds appreciation event for Marshall …. Courtney Fromm is...
This Mountainous Boulder Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS
A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
Denver closes 56th Avenue between Peoria and Pena for emergency repairs
Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) will extend the closure of 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard for emergency repairs. A stretch of Chambers from East 56th Avenue to Maxwell Place will also be closed according to DOTI. The roads will be reopened by Dec. 18. Work...
