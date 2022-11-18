ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver LGBTQ bar and club owners on alert after mass shootings

LGBTQ bar and club owners told FOX31 all they’re doing is operating a business, but new hazards like a mass shooting don’t make it easy. Carly Moore reports. Denver LGBTQ bar and club owners on alert after mass …. LGBTQ bar and club owners told FOX31 all they’re...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Survivor of Club Q mass shooting

Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are...
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move

Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Man gets into sticky situation

A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Louisville holds appreciation event for Marshall …. Courtney Fromm is...
LOUISVILLE, CO
99.9 The Point

This Mountainous Boulder Home On the Market is a Must-See

From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
BOULDER, CO
David Heitz

Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS

A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
DENVER, CO
