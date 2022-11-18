Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Hey, We Still Have The Best Home Field In The NFL!
That's something, right? Sundays loss to the Cowboys was horrible but I'm sticking with the Vikes. Every team has a bad day. Maybe not that bad, but still. We've come a long way, Baby! Once, Minnesota was home one of the suckiest stadiums in the NFL and now US Bank Stadium was recently voted best in the NFL. Hopefully Sunday's game against the Cowboys was just the Vikings having a bad day.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
The Most Lopsided Losses In Vikings History
If you felt like Sunday's loss to the Cowboys was a beatdown for the ages, you were right. But it wasn't the worst loss in Vikings history... at least not mathematically. The 37 point loss to Dallas this weekend actually checks in as the sixth-worst loss ever for the team.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]
There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
Win Your Favorite Tree Decor at Mall of America Tree Festival
Looking at elaborately decorated Christmas Trees is as enjoyable as looking at the lighting displays all over the state of Minnesota. The thing here, is that you get to stay warm. That's a major bonus!. Mall of America in Bloomington has their annual Festival of Trees. They have teamed up...
Girls Swimming State Results; Melrose’s Drossel Wins a State Title
The girls State swimming and diving meet concluded Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. In Class AA swimming... 200 yard freestyle relay the Sartell-St. Stephen team of Madeline Francois, Emma Yao, Megann Jobin, and Holly Lenarz finished 9th. Sartell-St. Stephen's Emma Yao placed 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays
CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays. You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research. There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.
10,000 Fentanyl Pills & 8 Guns Taken Off Minnesota’s Streets On Friday
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office recently posted about a large drug bust that was conducted that netted 10,000 Fentanyl pills and 8 guns. In addition to the seizure, the Sheriff's Office also posted about the arrests that were made in conjunction with the bust!. As part of our ongoing partnership...
Blaine Man Facing Illegal Firearms Charges Following Burglary
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Blaine man is facing illegal firearms charges following a robbery, a burglary, and a car chase that took place over the summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Carson McCoy has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended
FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident. Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks. The police chief says the victim is...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0