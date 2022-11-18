Read full article on original website
Henderson officials find intoxicated female, male with stab wound to the neck
Henderson police and fire departments responded to a stabbing incident where they found an intoxicated female and a man with stab wounds at the scene.
Las Vegas police to serve 2,500 families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
Man riding scooter killed in North Las Vegas, police say
North Las Vegas police think a man was impaired when he crashed his motorized scooter and then was struck and killed by several vehicles on Saturday night.
North Las Vegas mother accused of keeping daughter locked in room is CCSD employee
The mother accused of keeping a teenaged girl locked in a bedroom for more than a year is a family services specialist for the Clark County School District, sources confirmed Friday to the 8 News Now Investigators.
Shooting investigation shuts down central Las Vegas valley intersection
Police are investigating a shooting in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened on Friday just after 3 p.m. near Charleston and Valley View boulevards.
Burglars caught on camera in Summerlin home cause fear among neighbors
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Bostin Shin didn’t think he’d ever deal with a burglary in his quiet Summerlin neighborhood. On Wednesday evening, however, his family’s sense of security was shattered. “I was working and then my wife, after work, she was driving home. It just popped up...
Las Vegas apartment complex asks for public’s help amid heating issues, cold weather
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Property managers at the Hebron apartment complex off of Las Vegas Boulevard are asking for the public’s help amid the complex’s heating and hot water issues. Hebron, a low-income housing complex for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and seniors has struggled to stay afloat ever...
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening, according to North Las Vegas police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:20 p.m. near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street, just south of West Craig Road. According to police, arriving...
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near West Charleston and South Valley View
Las Vegas police say the victim transported themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a wall Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 2:23 a.m. near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard. Police say a motorcycle crashed into a...
Teen escapes North Las Vegas home after being locked in room for a year, police say
An 18-year-old girl said she had been locked in her room with very little food and water for at least a year before she was able to escape and get help from a neighbor, police in North Las Vegas said. The girl's mother, Addy Gonzales, and grandmother, Maria Pasarin, were...
Man rescued from house fire in Clark County
The North Las Vegas Fire Department and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2258 Colebrook Street on Saturday at 3:14 p.m.
NLVPD: Stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park was not a "random act of violence"
North Las Vegas police say the search for a suspect involved in the stabbing of three men in the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Charleston, Hualapai
A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way.
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested three people for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Casas, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52, have all been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and face charges for their participation in organized retail theft, police said.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic son
The woman who strangled her son on a trail outside of Las Vegas and abandoned his body has been handed a life sentence on Nov. 17, 2022, according to a Las Vegas Review Journal report.
Las Vegas police search for man who hit woman with metal pipe
Police say the suspect attacked the victim with a metal pipe as she was standing close to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.
Fire breaks out in building on Paradise Rd.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
