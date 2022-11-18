ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8newsnow.com

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening, according to North Las Vegas police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:20 p.m. near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street, just south of West Craig Road. According to police, arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)

Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a wall Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 2:23 a.m. near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard. Police say a motorcycle crashed into a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fire breaks out in building on Paradise Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV

