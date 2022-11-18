Read full article on original website
Syracuse blows out Northeastern, giving Jim Boeheim an NCAA-recognized 1,000th win (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Northeastern Huskies at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Northeastern to see the latest updates...
cuse.com
Orange Meet Richmond At Empire Classic
Game Details: Monday, Nov. 21, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (2-1) heads to the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. to take on Richmond (2-2) in the Vividseats Empire Classic on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the matchup will air live on ESPN2. SETTING THE STAGE. Syracuse...
cuse.com
Orange Run Through Huskies
Season-high point totals courtesy of senior guard Joseph Girard III (21) and senior center Jesse Edwards (19) led Syracuse (2-1) to a 76-48 win against Northeastern (0-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Freshman guard Judah Mintz joined Girard and Edwards as the third Orange performer to pour...
Late-season collapses are nothing new for Syracuse football (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-5 after a 45-35 loss at Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Orange is mired in a five-game losing streak after a 6-0 start and heads to Boston College trying to avoid a historic collapse against the 3-8 Eagles.
Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: it’s all about 2023 and beyond
The Syracuse Orange lost their 5th straight game last night. On a night where the offense finally clicked, the thinned-out defense couldn’t slow down the Demon Deacons. Some of you have been yelling since last December that a new head coach is needed. You’ve ignored the leaked $10m buyout, you’ve ignored the millions Syracuse is investing in the JMA Dome and the Lally complex. You want a change and that’s understandable....but it’s not happening on your time line.
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
cuse.com
Orange Face First Road Test Monday at Penn State
The 4-0 Syracuse women's basketball team will face its first road test of the season Monday night when the Orange visit Penn State for a non-conference matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network Plus (BTN+). Both teams enter Monday night's game...
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
cuse.com
Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships
W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
cuse.com
Update: Series at Mercyhurst Postponed
Due to the inclement weather in Western New York, the second game of the Syracuse ice hockey series at Mercyhurst scheduled for Nov. 19 has also been postponed. The first game of the series that was scheduled to be played tonight was postponed yesterday. The new series dates will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final
CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
localsyr.com
Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
cuse.com
Orange Lose To Miami
Syracuse volleyball (11-16, 7-10 ACC) was defeated by Miami (18-9, 11-5 ACC), 3-0, in Coral Gables, Florida on Friday night. The Orange lost the first set of the night by just four points, 25-21. Miami then captured sets two, 25-18, and three, 25-17. Senior outside hitterViktoriia Lokhmanchuk led SU with 14 kills and senior setter Lauren Woodford contributed 27 assists in the match. Graduate libero Alyssa Bert recorded a match-high seven digs.
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions
Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
cnycentral.com
New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo
The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
