France 24
European teams scrap ‘One Love’ LGBT rights armband plan at World Cup
France, England, Germany and four other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights, citing the threat of disciplinary action from FIFA. "FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the...
Germany eye World Cup redemption as Spain, Croatia kick off
Germany begin their path to World Cup redemption on Wednesday after the 2018 horror show in Russia, with Spain and Croatia also kicking off their campaigns in Qatar. As defending champions Germany crashed out in the group stage in Russia, suffering their earliest World Cup exit since 1938.
France 24
Photographer Anne de Henning: Documenting Bangladesh's 1971 war for independence
Witnessing the birth of a nation... French photographer Anne de Henning travelled through Bangladesh in the early 70s, during the war of independence, photographing freedom fighters, families, refugee trains and women fleeing villages. To mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, Paris’s Guimet Museum is hosting an exhibition of Anne de Henning’s work called "Witnessing History in the Making". Anne de Henning spoke to Eve Jackson about what she saw when she was in Bangladesh.
France 24
World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France
Foreign government officials, VIPs and celebrities will be in the crowd as the first World Cup staged in the Arab world opens at the Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 50 kilometres (31 miles) outside of Doha. The venue is one of an array of brand new stadiums...
France 24
COP27: Climate deal reached on ‘loss and damage’ fund for vulnerable nations
An often fraught UN climate summit wrapped up on Sunday with sweeping agreement on how to tackle global warming and a "historic" deal to create a special fund to cover the damages suffered by vulnerable nations. The two-week talks, which at times appeared to teeter on the brink of collapse,...
France 24
Meet Israel’s teenage ‘Refuseniks’, who are refusing to enlist in the army
This summer, six Israeli teenagers openly spoke about their opposition to the country’s compulsory military service. They denounced the "apartheid" system and Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. As a result, they have been jailed multiple times. One of them, Evyatar Moshe Rubin, who’s just been released from prison and is awaiting a third sentence, spoke to us.
France 24
Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'very heavy blow'
"It's a very heavy blow, a defeat that hurts, but we must continue to have confidence in ourselves," Messi said after Argentina crashed to a stunning 2-1 loss in Group C. "This group is not going to give up. We will try to beat Mexico," he added. Messi gave Argentina...
France 24
Seychelles president says 'no time to wait' after COP27 deal on 'loss and damage'
In an interview with FRANCE 24, the president of Seychelles hailed the deal reached at the COP27 climate conference on a "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable nations as "good news". Wavel Ramkalawan said that "loss and damage" had been a long-standing request of small island states like his, but added that the key now was implementation and funding. "I hope that this good news is translated into reality immediately, because the world doesn't have time to wait," he said. Ramkalawan underlined that the islands of his archipelago face a very real risk of disappearance if no serious action is taken against climate change.
France 24
French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa
Facing calls to do more to resolve global crises, the world's French-speaking leaders met in Tunisia Sunday to discuss growing instability and popular discontent in francophone Africa. But tensions crept into the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) conference itself when the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo,...
France 24
Ukraine, Russia trade blame over nuclear plant shelling
Kyiv and Moscow on Sunday blamed each other for shelling on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russia controls in southern Ukraine. A key adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the West’s reported attempts to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with Russia ‘bizarre’, given Ukrainian forces’ recent advances in the northeast and south of the country. Read our live blog for the latest developments. All times are in Paris time (GMT + 1).
France 24
Putin's Africa endgame: Macron accuses Russia of stoking anti-French sentiment
It was always a stretch, Emmanuel Macron keeping the lines of communication open with Vladimir Putin while Russia’s propaganda machine and the mercenaries of Wagner fueled anti-French sentiment in Africa. In an interview on the sidelines of a Francophone nations summit in Tunisia, it sounds like now, the gloves are off.
France 24
World Cup Day 3: France begin title defence, attention on Messi
Lionel Messi will embark on Tuesday on what will surely be his last chance to win the World Cup, with Argentina and holders France both in action in Qatar. After England thumped Iran 6-2 to showcase their title credentials, day three of one of the most controversial World Cups in history will have four matches.
France 24
Charles III hosts first state visit as king, aiming to bolster South Africa ties
King Charles III hosts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from Tuesday for his first state visit since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The three-day trip will be aimed at "celebrating cooperation" between South Africa and its former colonial power. Although South Africa is...
France 24
Tunisia hold Denmark to a goalless draw in World Cup 2022 opener
Tunisia held Denmark to a goalless draw in their World Cup opener on Tuesday, kicking off their Group D campaign with a strong performance against one of the pre-tournament dark horses. Tunisia have never reached the World Cup knockouts in five previous attempts but Jalel Kadri's side will be encouraged...
France 24
With $220 billion price tag, Qatar hosts most expensive World Cup in history
Qatar has spent more than $200 billion preparing for the World Cup by building roads, stadiums and hotels. Although much of the infrastructure spending has been part of a larger public investment project, this tournament will be the most expensive World Cup ever. Plus, in a surprise reshuffle, Disney's former CEO Bob Iger is returning to the helm, less than a year after retiring.
France 24
World Cup begins in high-stakes event for host Qatar
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history. In a show of Gulf...
France 24
Nepal votes in poll coloured by downturn and discontent
A revolving door of prime ministers -- most serving less than a year -- and a culture of horse-trading have fuelled perceptions the government is out of touch with Nepal's pressing problems. Several younger faces are contesting for the first time, up against established parties whose leaders have strode the...
France 24
Football: Five World Cup upsets
AFP looks at five other famous upsets in World Cup history. England arrived in Brazil as one of the tournament favourites after electing to play in the World Cup for the first time. But England's status as one of football's superpowers was destroyed by a rag-tag band of players representing...
France 24
Multinationals opening new gas sites, despite climate change warnings
Although scientists keep insisting that the planet needs to move away from its dependence on oil, gas and coal to effectively combat climate change, hydrocarbon development projects continue to emerge. Several countries, cities and NGOs are calling for a non-proliferation treaty on fossil fuels. Within the next few years, multinational...
France 24
French parliament to debate divisive ban on bullfighting
Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art. "Corrida is a tradition, an art, a dance with the bull," said Baptiste, one...
