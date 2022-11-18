Twitter shutting down LIVE updates — Elon Musk launches Trump account poll as ultimatum leads to ’employee resignations’

FOLLOWING Twitter announcing it will be closing all of its offices until Monday and Elong Musk's ultimatum, the tech entrepreneur has set a poll in regards to Donald Trump's account.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO shared the yes-no poll, titled "Reinstate former President Trump," on Twitter Friday evening—and it has since obtained more than 3.2millions votes.

This follows a recent wave of resignations caused by Elon Musk's ultimatum that new hires must be ready to commit to a "hardcore" working environment by Thursday at 5pm ET.

After the deadline, Twitter employees started using the salute emoji on a private Slack channel to announce resignations, according to sources who work there per CNN.

The remaining staff members were notified via email after Thursday's departures that badge access would be restricted through Monday and that Twitter's offices would be temporarily closed, according to a copy of the email acquired by CNN.

Fears that the social media platform will shut down have been raised in response to the reported resignations and the Twitter offices being closed through Monday.

Read our Twitter shutdown blog for news and updates...

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: April 2022, continued

Musk stated that he would finance the transaction using both cash and debt, NBC reported.

Shares of Musk’s automaker Tesla start to lose value at that point; by mid-November, they will have nearly lost half of their value.

Twitter decided to take Musk’s offer on April 25.

“The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” Twitter’s Independent Board Chair Bret Taylor said in a statement.

“The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders.”

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: April 2022

Musk announced on April 5 that he had bought more than 9 percent of Twitter’s shares on the open market.

He is initially given a board seat. That strategy quickly fails, and Twitter decides to use a poison-pill tactic to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover, NBC reported.

Musk then offered to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share, or about $44billion, which is a significant premium over the stock price of the company at the time.

He claimed that he wants to use the platform, which he believed was mismanaged, to apply free speech principles, according to the platform.

“The company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form,” he wrote at the time. “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” he added.

Elon musk called ‘supreme parasite’ and ‘space Karen’ in projection

More than 9million people have watched a video on social media that depicts anti-Elon Musk taunts that were projected onto Twitter’s headquarters last night, including “supreme parasite” and “Space Karen.”

Following the billionaire’s takeover of Twitter in October, hundreds of employees left the company and thousands were fired.

The projections were made from a building across the street from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

‘Let that sink in’

Elon Musk has tweeted that Twitter hit “another all-time high” in usage.

“Let that sink in,” he wrote.

Elon reaches out to engineering team via email

Elon Musk reportedly sent out an email on Friday to Twitter's engineering team that read: "Anyone who can actually write software, please report to the 10th floor at 2pm today.

"Before doing so, please email me a bullet point summary of what your code commits have achieved in the past 6 months."

He has also asked for, at most, 10 screenshots of the "most salient lines of code" from Twitter engineers, according to a tweet.

Some Twitter users turning to other platforms

With Elon Musk stirring up controversy over at Twitter with multiple changes and controversial decisions, some users are turning to other platforms.

One of the social media platforms attracting disgruntled Twitter users is called Mastodon.

Mastodon may be growing in popularity but it seems to be divisive as people either love it or hate it.

Big names like Greta Thunberg and Stephen Fry have already joined the platform but many others remain on Twitter.

One social media tried out Mastodon to compare the platform to Twitter and, unfortunately, didn't enjoy the experience for numerous reasons.

Urgent warning issued, continued

The prior executive team was also let go, as were 50 percent of Twitter's employees, according to Forbes.

Eric Frohnhoefer, an engineer for almost 9 years at the company, was let go via a Tweet from Musk with no other contact on the matter, according to the outlet.

As the website and app, created in 2006 per Britannica, continue to operate with minimal staff, politicians and other government-related entities have begun to back their Twitter presence in case an unexpected shutdown ensues.

Millions of Twitter users issued urgent warning before ‘shutdown'

Despite Twitter's owner Elon Musk continuing to parade the app around with confidence, it could be at the beginning of a shutdown.

Musk said the site "just hit another all-time high" in its usage history.

Still, Twitter has faced a huge reduction in employees, particularly key engineers essential to the function of the platform, The Washington Post reported.

Musk also put out a demand that employees have to jump on board with the new "hardcore" work gospel or collect their severance and leave.

The prior executive team was also let go, as were 50 percent of Twitter's employees, according to Forbes.

Musk announced new Twitter policy

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday: "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.

"You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet."

He noted this rule applies to an individual tweet, not a Twitter account.

What happens once you have your data

You’ll receive a message from Twitter when your archive is ready, if it ever is, allowing you to download a file to explore, the New York Times reported.

According to The Verge, the archive will include an .html file that you can open in your web browser to make it simpler to page through the data without any technical know-how.

It has filters that can be used to focus the search as well as a search box for finding older tweets.

Saving your Twitter data on mobile

In the top-left corner, tap on your profile photo. Next, tap “Settings and Support” and then “Settings and privacy.”

Select “Download an archive of your data” after selecting “Your account.”

You’ll be asked to sign into Twitter to then follow the above steps.

Saving your Twitter data on desktop

Click “More” in the left column when signed into your account, the New York Times reported. Choose “Settings and Support” next, followed by “Settings and privacy.”

Choose “Download an archive of your data” under “Your account.”

After entering your Twitter password, you will receive an email or text message with a verification code that must also be typed.

There were numerous reports of the text option not functioning as of Friday, but the email option looked to be functional.

Hit the big, blue “Request archive” button after entering your password and the verification code.

Once you’ve asked for your data, you can now relax and wait. “It can take 24 hours or longer for your data to be ready,” Twitter says.

Downloading your Twitter data before potential shutdown

Some users might believe that it’s a good moment to save years’ worth of tweets and other data after a major exodus of “essential” staff from Twitter, increasing concerns that the service might not continue to function consistently.

The process Twitter offers to obtain your data is, in theory, simple. It depends on the service working well, and as of Friday, the infrastructure had obvious flaws.

It would help to download your data from Twitter, including your tweets, connected images and videos, direct messages, likes, lists, and Moments, providing everything goes according to plan.

Thousands of employees have already left Twitter

Within days of taking over, Musk sacked over half of the 7,500-person workforce.

This occurred in the first week of November, leaving 3,750 employees.

After Musk gave those workers until Thursday at 5pm ET to accept “long hours at high intensity” and being “extremely hardcore” or leave with three months’ severance pay, a certain number of them quit overnight.

Seventy-five percent reportedly preferred severance, which would leave Twitter with fewer than 1,000 employees.

Questions concerning the scope of the cuts and their impact on the platform are no longer being answered because a number of departments, including the press team, have been impacted by the departures.

‘#RIPTwitter’

A projection was seen on the corporate offices as the social media platform erupted in memes and farewells.

In a video posted on social media by Twitter HQ, the words “supreme parasite,” “worthless billionaire,” and “bankruptcy baby” are projected over Elon Musk’s name.

The hashtag #RIPTwitter started trending.

“It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter,” one person wrote.

“Me looking back at my three followers one last time since Twitter about to shut down #RIPTwitter #TwitterDown,” another said.

“Ugh, end of an era. #RIPTwitter,” said another.

I'm not super worried’

As users flooded the site with their farewells in anticipation of a possible “collapse,” Elon Musk tweeted throughout the evening.

After 11pm last night, he wrote: “we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol.”

One of Musk’s tweets featured a meme showing the death and funeral of Twitter. Users of Twitter kept tweeting Musk with inquiries about the app’s future.

Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy, tweeted: “What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn’t it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don’t know anything. Hey @elonmusk

wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused.”

Musk responded: “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried.”

Resignations spark fears of Twitter shutdown

Fears that the social media platform will shut down have been raised in response to reported resignations and Elon Musk’s declaration that the Twitter offices would be closed through Monday and that credential access would be halted.

According to The Washington Post, those who chose to reject the ultimatum will be compensated with three months’ worth of severance pay.

Numerous coworkers were bidding farewell on Thursday, according to employees who spoke to the media anonymously.

Elon Musk’s midnight email to Twitter employees in full

Elon Musk warned Twitter employees that unless they work “extremely hardcore” to create “Twitter 2.0,” they will be fired. A time stamp on the email obtained by Insider showed that Musk sent it on Wednesday at midnight Pacific time.

He wrote in the email obtained by Business Insider: “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.

“Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway. At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so I think this makes sense.

“If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below:

“[Google form link]

“Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance.

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful.”

Twitter chaos ensues after Elon Musk issues ultimatum

Elon Musk gave his staff an ultimatum, and it looks that chaos has already broken out both on Twitter and at the company’s offices.

Musk, whose recent purchase of Twitter has already resulted in significant changes within the organization, issued an ultimatum that is said to have led to a wave of widespread resignations.

The deadline for responses to his request was Thursday at 5pm, according to The New York Times.

Only a few weeks after Musk’s takeover, when approximately half of the company’s 7,500 employees were let go, hundreds of workers apparently rejected the ultimatum.

The Washington Post writes that Twitter’s capacity to function will probably be impacted by the remaining employees’ walkout.

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: November 2022, conclusion

Musk chose to halt the introduction of the new Twitter Blue program as impersonators began to spread.

Twitter engineers also began to speak out more and more against Musk's changes.

Musk responded by firing one engineer, followed by up to 20 others, including those who had criticized him through internal channels.

On November 16, Musk sent a company-wide email to the remaining staff members threatening them with "three months of severance" if they did not agree to these terms and support his vision for "Twitter 2.0."

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: November 2022, continued

Along with that, Musk announced plans to start charging users $7.99 for access to Twitter Blue, a service that featured the website's blue-checkmark authentication.

The website was overrun with customers over the course of the following two days who purchased blue checkmarks only to later mimic official accounts, including Musk's.

In one instance, a user impersonating the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly tweeted that the business's insulin products would henceforth be free, briefly sending the shares of the actual company down.

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: November 2022

Musk tweeted a baseless, anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the Paul Pelosi attack 48 hours after assuming office, which he later deleted.

One week after Musk took control of the company, anti-LGBTQ individuals started to push Twitter's limits.

According to NBC News on November 4, workers who assisted in the fight against misinformation were finally let go.

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: October 2022

Musk said that he would renew his offer to buy the company for $54.20 if Twitter agreed to avoid a trial as the trial draws near and markets increasingly anticipate a ruling in Twitter's favor, NBC reported.

Even if Twitter declined, Judge McCormick chose to give the parties till the end of the month to come to a deal.

The Washington Post said that Musk planned to fire a sizable portion of his workforce once the transaction was finalized.

Despite Twitter's general counsel warning staff not to believe "rumors," which were quickly implemented after Musk's takeover and accounted for approximately half of Twitter's payroll.

Musk also promised in a letter to sponsors that Twitter won't turn into a "free-for-all hellscape," per NBC.

On October 28, Musk completed the transaction formally, assumed control of Twitter, and immediately removed important executives like CEO Parag Agrawal and policy director Vijaya Gadde.

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: July- September 2022

Twitter sued Musk in Delaware court to enforce the $44billion agreement after the parties were unable to resolve the bots issue, NBC reported.

“Musk’s conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process,” the company said.

Musk subsequently countersued, accusing Twitter of fraud once more; Twitter refuted these claims. Delaware's trial was set to begin on October 17.

A former Twitter employee filed a whistleblower complaint alleging improper operational security standards at Twitter; the complaint was made public in August, seemingly unrelated to the transaction.

In September, he claimed during testimony before a Senate committee that Twitter was “a decade behind industry security standards.”

The timeline of Elon Musk Twitter takeover: May-June 2022, continued

Musk persisted in accusing Twitter of hiding the prevalence of spam and bot accounts on the platform and refusing to answer questions about it, according to NBC.

Twitter refuted the allegations and went ahead with the agreement. Musk attended a remote all-hands meeting on June 16 after being invited by the company.

It portends the radical shift in corporate culture that will eventually take place once Musk actually takes over the corporation.