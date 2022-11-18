Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' season 31: Charli D'Amelio, Mark Ballas win Mirror Ball
The winners were announced Monday night on Disney+.
Will Ferrell, Who Plays a Mattel CEO in ‘Barbie,’ Praises Film as the ‘Ultimate Example of High Art and Low Art’
Surely the most talked-about — and photographed — movie of next year is Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” Opening on July 21, 2023, the splashy live-action imagining of the iconic Mattel doll stars Margot Robbie in the title role, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken, Simu Liu as another Ken, plus the likes of Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, and, yes, Will Ferrell as a fictional Mattel CEO. While Warner Bros., writer-director Gerwig, and co-writer Noah Baumbach have all been tight-lipped about the film’s plot, a new Wall Street Journal interview with Ferrell...
Jeremy Pope examines masculinity as a gay Black Marine in 'The Inspection'
"There were things that we just didn't have to explain to each other," the actor says of writer-director Elegance Bratton, on whose life the film is based.
