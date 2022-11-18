Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises

Read full article on original website
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investments in Digital Healthcare Driving Growth
The global care management solutions market is expected to grow from $11.85 billion. ) of 18.6%. The care management solutions market is expected to grow to. The main types of components in care management solutions are software and services. The services refer to a comprehensive suite of services and activities that help patients with chronic or complex conditions manage their health. The care management solutions are delivered via on-premises and cloud-based methods that are used in several applications such as disease management, case management, and utilization management. It is employed in hospitals and clinics, accountable care organizations (ACOs), health insurance providers, and other end users.
WTW Partners with IMT on New Radar Live SaaS, Transforming the Way they do Business
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. WTW, a global advisory, broking, and solutions company, announced that. ), a regional property/casualty insurer, writing personal and commercial lines in six states with nearly. $300 million. in direct written premium, has licensed Radar Live SaaS, WTW's pricing delivery software. Radar Live...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for computing with private healthcare data (USPTO 11487902): nference inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aravamudan, Murali (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11487902 is nference inc. (. Cambridge, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Hospitals,...
Redaptive, Rabobank and Energetic Insurance reveal $50M partner-driven effort to support energy efficiency projects
Energetic Insurance and Rabobank work to expand Redaptive's diverse customer base with credit insurance to support. -based Energy-as-a-Service provider of energy-saving and energy-generating equipment, has announced the start of a three-company partnership designed to enhance its capability to promote a 1,000+-site portfolio of energy efficiency projects and support future pipeline development.
Patent Issued for Automated platform provisioning system (USPTO 11489926): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Nigro,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11489926 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In some cases, an enterprise might want provide a computer platform to let employees, customers, etc. access various services. For example, a computer platform might include a web component, an application component, a database component, etc. that provide access to business information and/or allow for business information to be updated. Typically, an Information Technology (“IT”) employee of the enterprise will determine the various components required to support a new computer platform. The IT employee might then request that sufficient hardware resources be provided to support these components. Note that this request might actually comprise several individual requests (e.g., one for a web server, another one for an application server, etc.), each of which might need individual approvals, review, etc. Moreover, the IT employee (or another user) might then need to configure the various components and/or hardware resources to ensure that the elements work together properly to create the desired platform. Such an approach, however, can be a time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone task-especially when a substantial number of potential platforms (of varying types and/or different functionality) need to be supported.
India Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2028 – e-Commerce Platforms are Raising Funding Rounds to Expand BNPL Services in India
According to the publisher, BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 71.5% on an annual basis to reach. Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in. remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 41.2% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from.
Patent Issued for Identification of employment relationships between healthcare practitioners and healthcare facilities (USPTO 11488109): Milliman Solutions LLC
) has been issued patent number 11488109, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare practitioners, clinics, facilities, groups, and systems...
Fidelity National Financial Announces "When-Issued" Trading Of Subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. In Connection With Planned Partial Spin-Off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary,
Study Findings from Mangosuthu University of Technology Advance Knowledge in Social Science (National Health Insurance pilot phase and service delivery evaluation in rural areas of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa): Science – Social Science
-- Current study results on social science have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The South African national department of the health system is piloting the. National Health Insurance. (NHI).”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. Mangosuthu...
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation Announces Pricing of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 2042 Notes
PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation. ("SRTUS") announced today the pricing of its previously announced tender offer for cash (the "Any and All Tender Offer") of any and all of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the "2042 Notes") guaranteed by. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (the "2042 Notes Guarantor").
Travelex Insurance Services announces expansion into Canada
an industry-leading travel insurance provider in. the United States for more than 25 years, today announced its expansion into. , with full operations, including claims administration and travel assistance, based in. Toronto. . Travelex's strategic initiative begins with the expansion of its North American footprint, which brings opportunities for...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
Credit Insurance Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Atradius, AIG, Cesce, Credendo: Credit Insurance Market to see Booming Business Sentiments
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Kindai University Faculty of Medicine Reports Findings in Osteoporosis (Real-world effectiveness of anti-osteoporosis medications for the prevention of incident hip and clinical vertebral fractures in patients on long-term glucocorticoid …): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Osteoporosis
-- New research on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Osteoporosis is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Early initiation of anti-osteoporosis medications (AOMs) is recommended for patients on long-term glucocorticoid (GC) therapy. This study aimed to clarify the real-world effectiveness of AOMs against incident hip and vertebral fractures in patients undergoing GC therapy using the nationwide health insurance claims database of.
Lessons we are still learning from the crypto crash
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) We have now witnessed the collapse of the largest (so far) 21st-century "tulip bubble" as the FTX Crypto Exchange collapsed - taking down the value of the best-known cryptocurrencies, along with the equity of some very sophisticated players and the wealth dreams of small-time investors.
Travel Insurance Market to Reach $124.8 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 24.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research. published a report, titled, "Travel Insurance Market. ), by Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators), by End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Others), by. Age Group. (1-17 Years Old, 18-30 Years Old, 31-49 Years Old, Above...
Referrals, prospects pose a challenge for some advisors, post-pandemic
As advisors increasingly work with clients and prospects virtually as well as in-person, many are looking for ways to successfully carry out one of their most critical tasks: obtaining referrals and introductions. During a recent interview, Bill Cates, president of Referral Coach International and author of Radical Relevance, offered some critical insights on acquiring referrals today.
