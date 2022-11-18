Notice of Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP)–Suspension of Applications for FLTCIP Coverage

Read full article on original website
Recent Findings from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Has Provided New Information about Insurance (Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To characterize the proportion of Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees who switched insurers or disenrolled to traditional Medicare ™ in the years immediately after first choosing to join an MA health plan. Retrospective analysis using 2012-2017 Medicare enrollment data.”
HHS IG Audit: Review of Contractors Who Conducted Medicaid Fee-for-Service Claim Reviews for Selected States Under Payment Error Rate Measurement Program
WASHINGTON , Nov. 19 (TNSrep) -- The Health and Human Services Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. A-04-21-00132) on the review of contractors who conducted Medicaid Fee-for-Service claim reviews for selected states under the Payment Error Rate Measurement Program in accordance with federal and state requirements filed under the.
Missouri Department Of Commerce And Insurance Recommends Workers' Compensation Rate Decrease For Employers In 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) is recommending a 6.4 percent decrease in workers' compensation insurance loss costs for 2023. This marks the seventh time in eight years that average workers' compensation rates will decrease. The 6.4 percent decrease in loss costs between.
Federal Register Extracts
Housing & Urban Development Department Documents & Publications. Agency: "Office of the Assistant Secretary for Housing-- Federal Housing Commissioner. (FHA) regulations to allow mortgagors the option to purchase private flood insurance on FHA-insured mortgages for properties located in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs), in satisfaction of the mandatory purchase requirement of the Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973 (the FDPA). The FDPA, as amended, requires the owner of a property mapped in a SFHA, and located in a community participating in the National Flood Insurance Program, to purchase flood insurance as a condition of receiving a mortgage backed by the Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs),
MBA Statement on the Acceptance of Private Flood Insurance for FHA-Insured Mortgages
MBA's President and CEO , CMB, issued the following statement on the. (HUD) final rule on the acceptance of private flood insurance for. -insured (FHA) mortgages. "MBA applauds HUD's decision to permit lenders to accept private flood insurance policies, a move for which we have long advocated and that will give FHA borrowers who need flood insurance more choices and potentially better coverage at a lower cost.
Patent Issued for Identification of employment relationships between healthcare practitioners and healthcare facilities (USPTO 11488109): Milliman Solutions LLC
) has been issued patent number 11488109, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare practitioners, clinics, facilities, groups, and systems...
Trinity College study: hospitals charge more to insured than uninsured
It may seem intuitive that, from one hospital to another, patients encounter different prices for the same procedure. After all, different stores often set different prices for the same goods. But different prices from one patient to another at the same hospital?. An economist at Trinity College found evidence that...
Editorial: Make careful choices on Medicare
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Medicare is medical insurance sponsored by the U.S. government. It is open to individuals over the age of 65. There are two basic parts of Medicare, Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (medical insurance). There is also optional part D (drug coverage) and Part C, called Medicare Advantage.
instaCOVER Joins One80 Through Acquisition to Further Expand and Develop Customized Insurance Solutions for Leased and Financed Equipment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point of sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER’s customizable insurance...
Shopping for ACA health insurance? Here's what's new
It's fall again, meaning shorter days, cooler temperatures, and open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance. Even though much of the coverage stays the same from year to year, there are a few upcoming changes that consumers should note this fall, especially if they are having trouble buying expensive policies through their employer.
Aflac: How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Beneficiaries
When it comes to life insurance, choosing beneficiaries can be a daunting process. We all want the best for our loved ones, especially when we are planning for the end of our life, but it can be tricky to decide who exactly gets to benefit from a life insurance policy. These tips on how to choose a beneficiary may help you to whittle down your choices so that you can feel confident when it comes time to plan your insurance needs.
California Aims to Maximize Health Insurance Subsidies for Workers During Labor Disputes
This spring, Chevron workers testified that the company revoked health coverage for hundreds of members of the United Steelworkers Local 5 at the Richmond, California, refinery during a strike that ultimately lasted two months. Thousands of nurses at Stanford Health Care were told in April they would lose their health insurance if they did not return to work…
Fannie Mae Executes its Eleventh and Final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $10.1 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:. ) announced today that it has executed its eleventh and final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in...
NYC loses appeal in court battle over Medicare Advantage Plan for retired municipal workers [New York Daily News]
New York Daily News, The (NY) Mayor Adams’ administration suffered another setback Tuesday in its effort to shift retired city workers into a privatized Medicare plan as a. appellate court upheld a ruling that deemed a key part of the plan unlawful. For nearly a year, Adams’ administration has...
REALNETWORKS INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. on an annualized basis and Company-paid health insurance. coverage through the term extension. At the conclusion of the term extension. ending on. December 31, 2022. ,. will be eligible for...
Hidden audits reveal millions in overcharges by Medicare Advantage plans
KBIA - 91.3 FM (MO) Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and...
Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes with her husband, gynecologist…. This...
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Record Dividend Payout
PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is pleased to announce that the company has maintained its dividend scale for 2023 and the. Board of Trustees. has approved a record. $163 million. payout to eligible policyholders in 2023. Dividends are a key measure...
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On November 18, 2022 , RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") renewed its. revolving credit facility by entering into the Third Amended and Restated Credit. Agreement by and among the Company, as borrower,. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. ,. Renaissance Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance...
Findings from Princeton University Update Understanding of Climate Change (Benefits of and Strategies To Update Premium Rates In the Us National Flood Insurance Program Under Climate Change): Climate Change
-- Current study results on Climate Change have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The United States’ National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has accumulated over. $20 billion. in debt to the. US Treasury. since 2005, partly due to discounted premiums...
