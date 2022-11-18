Read full article on original website
IRS-CI warns of boiler-room investment fraud schemes that often target the elderly
CHICAGO – Each year, thousands fall victim to boiler-room schemes which use high-pressure sales techniques to convince unsuspecting victims to invest in fictitious investments that appear to be real, according to. IRS Criminal Investigation. . The organization said criminals hide behind fake investment firms and a network of shell...
A client accuses his insurance broker in Castellón of faking claims
An insurance broker from Castellón and three other men sat yesterday in the dock of the accused of the Provincial Court of Castellón to face alleged crimes of fraud. And it is that, according to the Prosecutor's Office The public accusation is that, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, they organized themselves to fake accidents with trucks and…
North Texas couple charged with $684,000 Paycheck Protection Program fraud
Couple has been charged with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program out of more than. , 43, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Mr. Muyej was also charged with eight counts of money laundering and one count of theft of government funds while.
Santa Clarita Man Sentenced to Nearly 61/2 Years in Prison for Stealing $1.7 Million from Investors via His Real Estate 'Coupon Bond' Scam
Santa Clarita Man Sentenced to Nearly 61/2 Years in Prison for Stealing. resident who invested in real estate and sold "coupon bonds" that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than. $1.7 million.
Thomas L. Knapp: Don't blame crypto for scam
Daily Reflector, The (Greenville, NC) As cryptocurrency exchange FTX falls into bankruptcy and its principals seem likely to face various criminal charges over the activities leading to that bankruptcy, it's time for another round of crowing from opponents (and would-be regulators) of cryptocurrency. Which means it's time for another round of pointing out where those opponents and would-be regulators are all wet.
Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo convicted of wire fraud, embezzlement
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) The former business manager of a Hawaii labor union accused by federal prosecutors of rigging a vote to raise dues and using members' money to fund his family's opulent lifestyle—including a multimonth excursion to Las Vegas—was found guilty on all counts Monday. A federal jury...
Laffitte defends loans he approved to Murdaugh as prosecutors grill him in bank fraud trial
Began Monday morning on the witness stand under withering cross-examination by prosecutors in his federal bank fraud trial. The former small-town banker admitted to prosecutor. that he approved a series of moves initiated by disgraced attorney. to take money out of the accounts of Murdaugh’s clients to pay off Murdaugh’s...
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
The banker who set up a $7 billion Ponzi scheme and "sunk" a Caribbean island
Antigua is an island in the Caribbean Sea, whose capital is St. John's and is part of the country Antigua and Barbuda. Antigua and Barbuda is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and the head of state is King Charles III, whose representative in Antigua and Barbuda is a governor general. That is what happened to Allen Stanford, author of the second biggest fraud of…
10 organizations that suffered massive data breaches in 2022
Daily Tribune News, The (Carterville, GA) A data breach is when someone breaks into an organization and steals sensitive data. Attackers are able to get past security measures with tactics as varied as they are malicious, including phishing, planting malware, credential stuffing, and tracking keystrokes, to name a few. Once...
Cal. Father And Son Charged for $12M Workers' Comp Fraud
Edgardo Cabrales Sr., 61, and his son, Edgar Cabrales Jr., 36, both of San Jose, California, were charged with five felony counts each of insurance fraud after a California Department of Insurance investigation found they allegedly underreported $12 million in employee wages and payroll to save on workers' compensation insurance premiums..
"This is so wrong:" Retired miners, UMWA say Justice companies defrauded them
In April, four years after Pinkey's leukemia diagnosis, Cathy drove to their Oceana pharmacy 20 minutes from their Glen Fork home in Wyoming County to pick up prescription drugs to help him recover after being hospitalized with the flu. Cathy had endured four years of prescription drug coverage losses, watching her husband go without some medications and…
Cops & Crime: Pair charged with fraudulently obtaining $100K in aid during pandemic
Byline: Chuck Keeshan and Susan Sarkauskas [email protected] [email protected] Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mount Prospect, was arraigned in a Will County courtroom Thursday on a host of charges, including identity theft, theft of government property, state benefits fraud and forgery. Authorities allege Larry and his co-defendant, the…. This article...
Ohio man charged with running alleged $10 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme
Washington Times, The (DC) A New Albany, Ohio man was arrested Friday on charges of wire fraud. Rathnakishore Giri is accused of running a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme worth at least. $10 million. , the. Justice Department. announced. promoted himself to investors as an expert in trading Bitcoin derivatives, a claim...
Suburbanites charged in COVID fraud scheme
Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mount Prospect, was arraigned in a Will County courtroom Thursday on a host of charges, including identity theft, theft of government property, state benefits fraud and forgery. The charges stem from the work of the Attorney General's Task Force on Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud, launched by Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the…
