--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.

22 HOURS AGO