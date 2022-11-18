ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Following Announcement of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Acquisition

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Nassau Companies of New York, Inc. . DLNY is a provider of fixed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance products, with 16,000 policies in force and approximately. $1.8 billion. in assets as of. Sept. 30. . This transaction...
DELAWARE STATE
Fidelity National Financial Announces "When-Issued" Trading Of Subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. In Connection With Planned Partial Spin-Off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary,
IOWA STATE
Rising credit card interest rates will affect consumer spending patterns

As a result of the Federal Reserve's tireless struggle to bring about a decrease in inflation, the average annual rate for credit cards reached the historic figure of 19.04%, which had not been recorded since it was created in the consumer financial services company's database in 1985. That entails an interest rate and what we are going to see is that the Federal…
instaCOVER Joins One80 Through Acquisition to Further Expand and Develop Customized Insurance Solutions for Leased and Financed Equipment

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point of sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER’s customizable insurance...
Redaptive, Rabobank and Energetic Insurance reveal $50M partner-driven effort to support energy efficiency projects

Energetic Insurance and Rabobank work to expand Redaptive's diverse customer base with credit insurance to support. -based Energy-as-a-Service provider of energy-saving and energy-generating equipment, has announced the start of a three-company partnership designed to enhance its capability to promote a 1,000+-site portfolio of energy efficiency projects and support future pipeline development.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
FLORIDA STATE
Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Record Date for the Special Distribution

BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has set a distribution record date of. December 2, 2022. (the “Record Date”) for the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of...
Credit Insurance Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Atradius, AIG, Cesce, Credendo: Credit Insurance Market to see Booming Business Sentiments

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Veterinary Telemedicine Company Dutch Launches Pet Insurance in Partnership with Pets Best

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.
TWFG Insurance Crosses The Billion-Dollar Mark In Written Premium–And Growing

With 22 years of organic double-digit growth and strategic acquisitions in 2022, TWFG is setting the foundation for a profitable future of sustained growth. /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance recently announced reaching its key financial milestone of a billion dollars in written premium this fall, and that it's on track to follow an unprecedented 22 years of double-digit growth going into 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
India Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2028 – e-Commerce Platforms are Raising Funding Rounds to Expand BNPL Services in India

According to the publisher, BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 71.5% on an annual basis to reach. Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in. remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 41.2% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from.
