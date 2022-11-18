Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Delaware Life Insurance Company. of. New York. (DLNY) (. New York, NY. ). DLNY is being placed under review with negative...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Following Announcement of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Acquisition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Nassau Companies of New York, Inc. . DLNY is a provider of fixed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance products, with 16,000 policies in force and approximately. $1.8 billion. in assets as of. Sept. 30. . This transaction...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of. Government Employees Group. (GEICO) (. Chevy Chase, MD. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa”...
Fidelity National Financial Announces "When-Issued" Trading Of Subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. In Connection With Planned Partial Spin-Off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary,
Rising credit card interest rates will affect consumer spending patterns
As a result of the Federal Reserve's tireless struggle to bring about a decrease in inflation, the average annual rate for credit cards reached the historic figure of 19.04%, which had not been recorded since it was created in the consumer financial services company's database in 1985. That entails an interest rate and what we are going to see is that the Federal…
Aptitude named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report
This is the third year Aptitude has been recognized by Chartis Research . for the strength of their IFRS 17 solutions. Most recently, Aptitude was named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in the Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report, which assesses leading vendors of risk technology solutions.
Fannie Mae Executes its Eleventh and Final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $10.1 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:. ) announced today that it has executed its eleventh and final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in...
instaCOVER Joins One80 Through Acquisition to Further Expand and Develop Customized Insurance Solutions for Leased and Financed Equipment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point of sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER’s customizable insurance...
Redaptive, Rabobank and Energetic Insurance reveal $50M partner-driven effort to support energy efficiency projects
Energetic Insurance and Rabobank work to expand Redaptive's diverse customer base with credit insurance to support. -based Energy-as-a-Service provider of energy-saving and energy-generating equipment, has announced the start of a three-company partnership designed to enhance its capability to promote a 1,000+-site portfolio of energy efficiency projects and support future pipeline development.
ABIR and EY Return as Headline Sponsors for 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit
(BDA), is pleased to announce that it has secured two headline sponsors for its second annual Bermuda Risk Summit being held on. The theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the BDA, is ‘Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration.’. , BDA CEO said, “We greatly appreciate the generous support...
Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Record Date for the Special Distribution
BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has set a distribution record date of. December 2, 2022. (the “Record Date”) for the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of...
Credit Insurance Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Atradius, AIG, Cesce, Credendo: Credit Insurance Market to see Booming Business Sentiments
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Fitch affirms Etihad Credit Insurance’s ratings at AA- (very strong) with stable outlook for fourth consecutive year
Federal export credit company, has been assigned 'AA-' (Very Strong) ratings for the fourth consecutive year by Fitch Ratings, reflecting ECI’s role in supporting the diversification of the. UAE. economy. ECI’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) were both affirmed at 'AA-' (Very Strong)...
Veterinary Telemedicine Company Dutch Launches Pet Insurance in Partnership with Pets Best
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Record Dividend Payout
PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is pleased to announce that the company has maintained its dividend scale for 2023 and the. Board of Trustees. has approved a record. $163 million. payout to eligible policyholders in 2023. Dividends are a key measure...
TWFG Insurance Crosses The Billion-Dollar Mark In Written Premium–And Growing
With 22 years of organic double-digit growth and strategic acquisitions in 2022, TWFG is setting the foundation for a profitable future of sustained growth. /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance recently announced reaching its key financial milestone of a billion dollars in written premium this fall, and that it's on track to follow an unprecedented 22 years of double-digit growth going into 2023.
India Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2028 – e-Commerce Platforms are Raising Funding Rounds to Expand BNPL Services in India
According to the publisher, BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 71.5% on an annual basis to reach. Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in. remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 41.2% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from.
Mercury Insurance Offers a Holiday Buyer's Guide for Insurance Savings
The holiday season is in full swing across the country and consumers are turning their attention towards shopping for friends and family. Gifts including new tech gadgets, concert tickets, and clothes top many people's wish lists this time of year, and. Mercury Insurance. has compiled a list of some interesting...
