AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Following Announcement of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Acquisition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Nassau Companies of New York, Inc. . DLNY is a provider of fixed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance products, with 16,000 policies in force and approximately. $1.8 billion. in assets as of. Sept. 30. . This transaction...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Delaware Life Insurance Company. of. New York. (DLNY) (. New York, NY. ). DLNY is being placed under review with negative...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of. Government Employees Group. (GEICO) (. Chevy Chase, MD. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa”...
Stimulus payment of $2,900 per month coming for South Carolina residentsPhoto byMatthias Groeneveld/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Rising credit card interest rates will affect consumer spending patterns
As a result of the Federal Reserve's tireless struggle to bring about a decrease in inflation, the average annual rate for credit cards reached the historic figure of 19.04%, which had not been recorded since it was created in the consumer financial services company's database in 1985. That entails an interest rate and what we are going to see is that the Federal…
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Record Dividend Payout
PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is pleased to announce that the company has maintained its dividend scale for 2023 and the. Board of Trustees. has approved a record. $163 million. payout to eligible policyholders in 2023. Dividends are a key measure...
The Worldwide Horse Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031
According to this report the horse insurance market was valued at $458.67 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. Horse insurance offers protection in the event that a horse suffers an illness or passes away, is no longer able to be employed for work, or causes someone harm or property damage. Moreover, if a horse causes harm to someone or damages their property, the horse company can be held liable. A stable, barn, or piece of equipment that is destroyed by fire or another hazard can also result in a loss for the company. Horse enterprises that purchase specialist equine/horse insurance can safeguard themselves against these unforeseen losses.
Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
instaCOVER Joins One80 Through Acquisition to Further Expand and Develop Customized Insurance Solutions for Leased and Financed Equipment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point of sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER’s customizable insurance...
Aptitude named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report
This is the third year Aptitude has been recognized by Chartis Research . for the strength of their IFRS 17 solutions. Most recently, Aptitude was named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in the Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report, which assesses leading vendors of risk technology solutions.
Veterinary Telemedicine Company Dutch Launches Pet Insurance in Partnership with Pets Best
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation Announces Pricing of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 2042 Notes
PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation. ("SRTUS") announced today the pricing of its previously announced tender offer for cash (the "Any and All Tender Offer") of any and all of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the "2042 Notes") guaranteed by. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (the "2042 Notes Guarantor").
Redaptive, Rabobank and Energetic Insurance reveal $50M partner-driven effort to support energy efficiency projects
Energetic Insurance and Rabobank work to expand Redaptive's diverse customer base with credit insurance to support. -based Energy-as-a-Service provider of energy-saving and energy-generating equipment, has announced the start of a three-company partnership designed to enhance its capability to promote a 1,000+-site portfolio of energy efficiency projects and support future pipeline development.
Hildene Capital Launches $1 Billion Reinsurer
Ludlow Re Broadens Hildene’s Asset Management Capabilities Further Strengthening Platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hildene Capital Management, LLC. credit-focused asset manager, today announced the formation of. Ludlow Re SPC, Ltd. (“Ludlow Re”), a. Cayman Islands. -based, Class B(iii) insurance company. Ludlow Re will offer reinsurance to the global insurance...
WTW Partners with IMT on New Radar Live SaaS, Transforming the Way they do Business
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. WTW, a global advisory, broking, and solutions company, announced that. ), a regional property/casualty insurer, writing personal and commercial lines in six states with nearly. $300 million. in direct written premium, has licensed Radar Live SaaS, WTW's pricing delivery software. Radar Live...
ABIR and EY Return as Headline Sponsors for 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit
(BDA), is pleased to announce that it has secured two headline sponsors for its second annual Bermuda Risk Summit being held on. The theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the BDA, is ‘Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration.’. , BDA CEO said, “We greatly appreciate the generous support...
FG Financial Group Announces Formation and Initial Funding of FG Communities
- FG Communities Owns and Operates Growing Portfolio of Manufactured Housing Communities – - First Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – - Project Launched In Partnership. with Fundamental Global - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today...
NUTEX HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Explanatory Note On. April 1, 2022. (the...
Mercury Insurance Offers a Holiday Buyer's Guide for Insurance Savings
The holiday season is in full swing across the country and consumers are turning their attention towards shopping for friends and family. Gifts including new tech gadgets, concert tickets, and clothes top many people's wish lists this time of year, and. Mercury Insurance. has compiled a list of some interesting...
