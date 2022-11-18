According to this report the horse insurance market was valued at $458.67 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. Horse insurance offers protection in the event that a horse suffers an illness or passes away, is no longer able to be employed for work, or causes someone harm or property damage. Moreover, if a horse causes harm to someone or damages their property, the horse company can be held liable. A stable, barn, or piece of equipment that is destroyed by fire or another hazard can also result in a loss for the company. Horse enterprises that purchase specialist equine/horse insurance can safeguard themselves against these unforeseen losses.

