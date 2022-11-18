ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.'s Insurance Subsidiaries Following Announcement of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Acquisition

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Nassau Companies of New York, Inc. . DLNY is a provider of fixed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance products, with 16,000 policies in force and approximately. $1.8 billion. in assets as of. Sept. 30. . This transaction...
DELAWARE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
InsuranceNewsNet

Rising credit card interest rates will affect consumer spending patterns

As a result of the Federal Reserve's tireless struggle to bring about a decrease in inflation, the average annual rate for credit cards reached the historic figure of 19.04%, which had not been recorded since it was created in the consumer financial services company's database in 1985. That entails an interest rate and what we are going to see is that the Federal…
InsuranceNewsNet

The Worldwide Horse Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031

According to this report the horse insurance market was valued at $458.67 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach. by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. Horse insurance offers protection in the event that a horse suffers an illness or passes away, is no longer able to be employed for work, or causes someone harm or property damage. Moreover, if a horse causes harm to someone or damages their property, the horse company can be held liable. A stable, barn, or piece of equipment that is destroyed by fire or another hazard can also result in a loss for the company. Horse enterprises that purchase specialist equine/horse insurance can safeguard themselves against these unforeseen losses.
InsuranceNewsNet

Best's Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

instaCOVER Joins One80 Through Acquisition to Further Expand and Develop Customized Insurance Solutions for Leased and Financed Equipment

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point of sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER’s customizable insurance...
InsuranceNewsNet

Veterinary Telemedicine Company Dutch Launches Pet Insurance in Partnership with Pets Best

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.
InsuranceNewsNet

Redaptive, Rabobank and Energetic Insurance reveal $50M partner-driven effort to support energy efficiency projects

Energetic Insurance and Rabobank work to expand Redaptive's diverse customer base with credit insurance to support. -based Energy-as-a-Service provider of energy-saving and energy-generating equipment, has announced the start of a three-company partnership designed to enhance its capability to promote a 1,000+-site portfolio of energy efficiency projects and support future pipeline development.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Hildene Capital Launches $1 Billion Reinsurer

Ludlow Re Broadens Hildene’s Asset Management Capabilities Further Strengthening Platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hildene Capital Management, LLC. credit-focused asset manager, today announced the formation of. Ludlow Re SPC, Ltd. (“Ludlow Re”), a. Cayman Islands. -based, Class B(iii) insurance company. Ludlow Re will offer reinsurance to the global insurance...
InsuranceNewsNet

FG Financial Group Announces Formation and Initial Funding of FG Communities

- FG Communities Owns and Operates Growing Portfolio of Manufactured Housing Communities – - First Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – - Project Launched In Partnership. with Fundamental Global - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today...
