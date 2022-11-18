Read full article on original website
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Today's D Brief: Winter cold hits Ukraine; Russia's imagery problem; China's new missile; Iran strikes targets in Iraq; And a bit more.
The cold season has officially come to Ukraine. And officials are encouraging citizens in liberated cities to evacuate in the hopes of eking out an existence this winter elsewhere across the country—hopefully someplace with electricity and heat. The first snows fell across the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday. After a chilly weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Monday promised “transportation, accommodation, [and] medical care” to evacuating residents in cities like Kherson, in the south, the Associated Press reports from Kyiv.
The D Brief: SecDef meets Chinese counterpart; Ukraine’s new offensive; Marathon tanker flight; Next IO strategy; and more...
Easing tensions? U.S., Chinese military chiefs chat at length in Cambodia. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations Defense Ministers Meeting-Plus in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Tuesday. It’s the third time the men have spoken in their current roles, and just the second time they’ve spoken in person; the last time was in June, which was about three months into Russia’s Ukraine invasion.
How Jewish Mathematician Abraham Wald Helped Win World War II
Respected as a quiet, gentle, and brilliant man, Abraham Wald (1902-1950), one of the most renowned mathematicians of his day, published more than 90 books and papers, including seminal works on sequential analysis, topology, set theory, lattice theory, econometrics and mathematical economics, and was also renowned as an outstanding teacher. Although best known for his work in sequential analysis and for founding statistical decision theory, perhaps his greatest contribution was solving the problem of how best to protect American fighter planes being shot down by enemy artillery in unsustainable numbers during World War II.
Ukraine, Irregular-War Changes Are Reshaping Pentagon’s Info-Ops Strategy
Lessons from Ukraine and changes in irregular warfare will be reflected in the upcoming revision of the Pentagon’s information-operations strategy, defense policy leaders said. “Everyone has a cell phone; that’s what we’re seeing in the Ukraine. Not just soldiers having cell phones and watching the Javelin strike. Civilians are...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"
Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93. The death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed...
Ukraine Trolls Russia With Video of Soldier Surrendering to Drone
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense shared a video that purportedly captures a bird's-eye view of a Russian soldier surrendering to a drone.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
Air Force Flies New Tanker for 36 Hours Straight
The U.S. Air Force flew a KC-46 aerial tanker nonstop for 16,000 miles, just to prove it could be done. It’s the latest move by the Air Mobility Command, the Air Force organization that oversees cargo planes and tankers, to look for new ways to use its aircraft. During...
The Air & Space Brief: KC-46 marathon; Boeing reorg; No more BEAST mode; and more…
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. Marathon mission. The U.S. Air Force recently flew a KC-46 for 36 straight hours—from New Hampshire to the Pacific and back, a total of 16,000 miles—just to prove it could, Defense One’s Marcus Weisgerber reports. During the flight, the tanker refueled Hawaii-based F-22 fighter jets and was itself refueled three times.
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday.
Start Moving to Quantum-Safe Cryptography, White House Tells Feds
The White House’s Office of Management and Budget released a memorandum outlining the need for federal agencies to move to post-quantum cryptography before quantum computers arrive. OMB recommends federal entities follow the lead of President Joe Biden’s earlier executive order enhancing the U.S.'s cyber defense posture. The new memo...
Sterling climbs as dollar rally wanes
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, as the dollar retreated following three days of gains. The greenback, typically the driver of global currency markets, rose sharply on Monday as a jump in COVID-19 cases in China sparked growth fears and sent investors towards the safe-haven currency, causing the pound to drop 0.59%.
UK economy is lagging substantially behind other developed nations, OECD report says
LONDON — U.K. growth has lagged the world's biggest economies since the Covid-19 pandemic and is substantially below the OECD average, according to a new report from the influential Paris-based group. U.K. gross domestic product has contracted by 0.4% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter...
Union Sailors Seabag
Soldiers had foot lookers and beds in barracks, but sailors had to make do with a sea-bag and a hammock. Inevitably, sailors had long spells of idleness aboard and a traditional past-time was embroidering their property with a mixture of simple decorations and patriotic emblems. The Union sailor was issued...
