EDGARTOWN – District Attorney Michael O'Keefe announced today that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arraigned this morning in Edgartown District Court on one count of Accessory After the Fact to wit Armed Robbery in connection with the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, Martha's Vineyard on November 17, 2022. […]

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO