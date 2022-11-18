CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but pending recounts could still tip the final balance of power. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes after a recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote. Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because of a discrepancy between how many ballots were tallied during the recount and those processed during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. A judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day. The new tally showed the Republican winning by 26 votes.

