The narrative provided by the rise of a young rapper from the streets to music's top table is one so well-tread it can sometimes feel cliché. While it's hard to find fresh perspective when relating stories from such a journey, Manchester rapper Meekz brings an intensity and steeliness to his origin story on new mixtape Respect The Come Up. The debut project features big-name guest appearances from Central Cee and Dave (who Meekz has opened for on tour) but it is when he's on his own that his voice is heard the clearest. The rapper knows about stacking it all up on his words as he is never pictured without a balaclava obscuring his face. Whether that is to focus attention on his lyrics or to evade Britain's oppressive policing of its rappers, it remains a fact that Meekz puts his whole identity into his music.

7 HOURS AGO