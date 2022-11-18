Read full article on original website
Babyface Ray announces new album MOB
Babyface Ray has announced a new album called MOB, due out December 2 via Wavy Gang/EMPIRE. The record will follow January’s FACE — which won the veteran Detroit emcee a spot in this year’s XXL freshman class — as Ray’s second album of the year. It will include the previously released singles “Nice Guy” (shared in October) and “Spend It,” the latter track arriving last week and featuring Blxst and Nija.
Ryuichi Sakamoto to release new solo album 12 in January
Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced details of a new solo album. 12, Sakamoto's 15th solo album, will be released via Milan Records on January 17. The album is comprised of musical ideas and sketches recorded between 2021-2022 while Sakamoto battled cancer. He first announced his throat cancer diagnosis in January last year, revealing that he was due to undergo surgery. It was the second time Sakamoto had been diagnosed with the disease, he had been in remission since 2015.
Don Toliver heads to the disco in the “Do It Right” video
Melodic Houston rapper Don Toliver returned last week with his new single “Do It Right,” his first solo single since his 2021 project Life Of A Don. With a lively undercurrent of house and chopped-up R&B vocals providing the lead melody, the song is a sneakily addictive one, and today Toliver delivers the new track’s visuals.
Watch Cardi B join GloRilla on stage at the American Music Awards 2022
The 2022 American Music Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night with Memphis rapper Glorilla among the the artists playing live. She performed "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B making a surprise appearance to rap her guest verse. Check out their performance above. "Tomorrow 2" appears on Glorilla's new...
Listen to Meek Mill’s new mixtape Flamerz 5
On his new mixtape Flamerz 5, Meek Mill is attempting to recapture some of the magic that made the Philly rapper a voice to watch in the mid 2000s. The Flamerz series began in 2008, and Meek’s punchy flow and vivid raps about Philly street life helped him assert a strong sense of ownership over the beats, which were sourced from songs by other artists.
Song You Need: Meekz is Manchester’s ballied up new rap king
The narrative provided by the rise of a young rapper from the streets to music's top table is one so well-tread it can sometimes feel cliché. While it's hard to find fresh perspective when relating stories from such a journey, Manchester rapper Meekz brings an intensity and steeliness to his origin story on new mixtape Respect The Come Up. The debut project features big-name guest appearances from Central Cee and Dave (who Meekz has opened for on tour) but it is when he's on his own that his voice is heard the clearest. The rapper knows about stacking it all up on his words as he is never pictured without a balaclava obscuring his face. Whether that is to focus attention on his lyrics or to evade Britain's oppressive policing of its rappers, it remains a fact that Meekz puts his whole identity into his music.
Watch Santigold’s Tiny Desk Concert
Santigold brought a five-piece backing band to NPR’s Tiny Desk studio for a tight, five-song set published Monday morning (November 21). Supported by Ray Brady on guitar and synth, Chuck Treece on drums , George Lewis, Jr. (Twin Shadow) on bass, and Melanie Nyema and Stephany Mora on background vocals, the long-time pop innovator opened with punk-tinged renditions of “L.E.S. Artistes” and “I’m A Lady” — two hits from her 2008 self-titled debut — and played “Shake” and “Fall First” from September’s Spirituals before closing with “Ain’t Got Enough,” a song she released way back in 2005 under the moniker Stiffed. (Treece, a legendary pro skater who’s toured with such acts as Bad Brains and Pearl Jam, also played drums in that group.)
Travis Scott, Skepta, and Yves Tumor to headline festival celebrating Virgil Abloh’s life
Travis Scott, Skepta, and Yves Tumor will headline a new and newly announced festival called Mirror Mirror next month. The festival, organized by Virgil Abloh Securities — the company formerly owned by the, late, highly influential designer Virgil Abloh — is scheduled to take place next Saturday (December 3) at the FPL Amphitheater in Miami’s Bayfront Park. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at the event’s website at 10 a.m. EST, with all proceeds going toward the 2023 launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation.
The xx celebrate a decade of Coexist with vinyl reissue
The xx have shared a new version of 2012 album Coexist to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. The new edition of the album features live recordings of “Angels,” “Chained,” “Reunion,” and “Sunset.” It is available to stream digitally now and will be released physically on clear vinyl on January 13. Scroll down to hear the live version of "Angels" now.
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Tyler & Brittany Split Shortly After Leaving The Beach As A Couple
Love didn’t work in the real world for Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. “It’s clear that we’re not together,” Tyler confirmed on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on Nov. 22. “You think that you found something that could potentially be forever. I thought I had that, but I didn’t. It’s definitely tough.”
