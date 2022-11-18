Read full article on original website
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
thehypemagazine.com
KK [2nd II None]: So KKompton
Let’s hop right into this debut solo LP, DediKKated — Conceptually, what does this title represent both to and for you?. For me, DediKKated represents my like or love and expression of good music from my childhood, to my young manhood to adulthood. To me, DediKKated represents the writer, entertainer and artist that I am and have been for over 32 years surviving in this crazy thing we call the Rap and Hip Hop industry, still blessed to be here doing it.
thehypemagazine.com
No Lonely Hearts: A Dream Realized
First things first, please introduce for me to the members of No Lonely Hearts (NLH)…. Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “No Body (Else)” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. Brian: This was actually such a...
Wendy Williams Describes Her Dream Guy: 'I Can't Wait to Fall in Love'
The former talkshow host opened up about her hopes and dreams for her love life during an interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event on Monday, Nov. 21, where she said she "can't wait" to find that special someone. While attending the event at Resorts World in New...
thehypemagazine.com
Cilo Links With Greatness For New Visual “Don’t B Bitter / 101”
Emerging superstar Cilo continues to build buzz on his new album, Los, with the release of the project’s third single, titled “Don’t B Bitter/101.”. Julian & Jen Garcia-directed music video links Kendrick Lamar instrumentalist Ging fka Frank Dukes and featured act Nikki Pararuan with the ascending recording artist who balances the soulful strings and floor-shaking 808s to make a standout hit. The hypnotizing production on “Don’t B Bitter” blends into “101” psychedelic guitar riffs and live drums perfectly under Cilo sharing his deep emotions in the song’s wordplay, allowing fans to learn a lot about him and what he has in store.
thehypemagazine.com
Yoz Beatz is an Innovator in the New York Drill Scene
Yoz Beatz is one of the pioneers in the New York Drill scene as he’s the producer behind hit tracks for genre-defining artists including Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign. Yoz grew up in London in a musical background as his Father is Congo Natty a.k.a Rebel MC who is a British Producer, Artist & DJ.
thehypemagazine.com
Big Rube: The Wait Is Over
Let’s hop right into this long overdue solo EP, A Thought Weapon — Conceptually, what does that title represent both to and for you?. Well, I always thought of the brain or the mind as the ultimate weapon. And, I always thought of thoughts as ammunition, and like any weapon it could be used as a negative or positive.
thehypemagazine.com
SoundCloud Debuts New Episode of Award-Winning Original Music Discovery Series “SCENES,” “SCENES: SoCal Soul”
SoundCloud recently debuted “SCENES: SoCal Soul,” the latest episode from its award-winning original music discovery docu-series “SCENES” which tells the stories behind the hottest rising music communities bubbling up on SoundCloud. The new episode looks at Southern California’s resurgence of R&B, interviewing artists who are taking the charge including Alex Isley, Destin Conrad, Fana Hues, India Shawn, Kenyon Dixon, and Mack Keane, plus producers D’Mile and Jack Dine.
