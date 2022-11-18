Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Polk County Girls Basketball Top 10 players
Dariasia Pitts, 6-1, So., F/C, Bartow: After a standout freshman season at Fort Meade, Pitts, known as “Bossy,” transferred to Bartow this year. Her first game was impressive, scoring 28 points at Tenoroc while playing just half the game. She can drive to the bucket and if she gets the ball ...
Ben and Mark Brahmer enjoy happy ending in Pierce championship
By Nathan Charles | Photos by Samuel Mfinaga LINCOLN – Pierce head coach Mark Brahmer had to pause and collect himself momentarily after Tuesday’s Class C-1 championship game. Asked about his son Ben, the team’s tight end who had 243 yards receiving and three touchdowns, dad couldn’t ...
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
