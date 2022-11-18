Read full article on original website
Cilo Links With Greatness For New Visual “Don’t B Bitter / 101”
Emerging superstar Cilo continues to build buzz on his new album, Los, with the release of the project’s third single, titled “Don’t B Bitter/101.”. Julian & Jen Garcia-directed music video links Kendrick Lamar instrumentalist Ging fka Frank Dukes and featured act Nikki Pararuan with the ascending recording artist who balances the soulful strings and floor-shaking 808s to make a standout hit. The hypnotizing production on “Don’t B Bitter” blends into “101” psychedelic guitar riffs and live drums perfectly under Cilo sharing his deep emotions in the song’s wordplay, allowing fans to learn a lot about him and what he has in store.
KK [2nd II None]: So KKompton
Let’s hop right into this debut solo LP, DediKKated — Conceptually, what does this title represent both to and for you?. For me, DediKKated represents my like or love and expression of good music from my childhood, to my young manhood to adulthood. To me, DediKKated represents the writer, entertainer and artist that I am and have been for over 32 years surviving in this crazy thing we call the Rap and Hip Hop industry, still blessed to be here doing it.
Yoz Beatz is an Innovator in the New York Drill Scene
Yoz Beatz is one of the pioneers in the New York Drill scene as he’s the producer behind hit tracks for genre-defining artists including Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign. Yoz grew up in London in a musical background as his Father is Congo Natty a.k.a Rebel MC who is a British Producer, Artist & DJ.
Big Rube: The Wait Is Over
Let’s hop right into this long overdue solo EP, A Thought Weapon — Conceptually, what does that title represent both to and for you?. Well, I always thought of the brain or the mind as the ultimate weapon. And, I always thought of thoughts as ammunition, and like any weapon it could be used as a negative or positive.
No Lonely Hearts: A Dream Realized
First things first, please introduce for me to the members of No Lonely Hearts (NLH)…. Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “No Body (Else)” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. Brian: This was actually such a...
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Zae Litty Turns All the Way Up on ‘Sprinter Vans’ with Sosa Geek and SpotemGottem
Zae Litty is an American recording artist born and raised in Chicago. Music has always been an interest of his since a very young age. At only 11 years old he was introduced to the microphone with the help of his older brother. Although he began music early it was not until he was 17 that he was sure he wanted to make a career out of music. Zae Litty’s musical inspiration stems from some of Hip-Hops great influencers such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Speaker Knockerz, Juice WRLD and many others.
SoundCloud Debuts New Episode of Award-Winning Original Music Discovery Series “SCENES,” “SCENES: SoCal Soul”
SoundCloud recently debuted “SCENES: SoCal Soul,” the latest episode from its award-winning original music discovery docu-series “SCENES” which tells the stories behind the hottest rising music communities bubbling up on SoundCloud. The new episode looks at Southern California’s resurgence of R&B, interviewing artists who are taking the charge including Alex Isley, Destin Conrad, Fana Hues, India Shawn, Kenyon Dixon, and Mack Keane, plus producers D’Mile and Jack Dine.
