Read full article on original website
Related
Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés has died at age 79
His fans throughout Latin America knew him simply as Pablito. Known for such hits as Yolanda and Yo Me Quedo, Pablo Milanés helped define Nueva Trova, the genre of music that emerged in Cuba in the 1970s. Milanés died in Madrid. He moved to Spain several years ago to...
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me'
Fifty years ago this month, a particular album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special and a book and a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
Artist Patti Smith on her latest photography book 'A Book of Days'
Hello. With that one simple word and a picture of an open hand palm side up, musician, writer and photographer Patti Smith invites the reader into her new work, "A Book Of Days." It's a collection of 366 photos - some digital, some Polaroid, some old and some new - one for each day of a year, accompanied by sparse text. And, as Smith writes at the end of the introduction, they are 366 ways of saying hello. And now we are going to say hello to Patti Smith. Patti, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Reunions and impromptu performances at annual “Vomitorium” Show in New Haven this Thanksgiving Eve
The turkey is thawing, the side dishes are ready, so if you are looking for something to do on the night before Thanksgiving, New Haven’s Cafe Nine hosts the 26th annual Vomitorium concert. The gross sounding show has become a tradition in the Elm City. New Haven guitarist Dean...
Music Moment: 'One Zan' is inspired by the women's rights movement in Iran
Last September, a young woman named Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody in Iran after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code. Ever since, Iranians have been filling the streets in protest. Now those voices are being heard through art. A new project called Zan Z (ph) - Zan meaning women and Z meaning Generation Z - is bringing together writers, artists and musicians from around the world to help amplify the movement in Iran. Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci is one of the artists taking part in the project, and she's written an original song she says honors Amini and the strength of Iranian women.
To retire, or not to retire? A journalist goes on quest to figure out what's next
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. My guest, Steve Lopez, is someone I've known casually for many years because when I was a political reporter in Philadelphia in the '80s and '90s, Lopez was the star columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He was known for crafting compelling human interest stories, shining a light on unfairness and inequality, and skewering politicians with clever nicknames that stuck to them for years.
My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic
It's time for "My Unsung Hero," a series from Hidden Brain that shares the stories of people who left a lasting impression on someone else. Ritch Addison was once a shy little kid who sometimes felt picked on. But once he got to high school, things changed. He developed a sarcastic sense of humor as a defense mechanism.
Small in scope, Claire Keegan's 'Foster' packs an emotional wallop
This is FRESH AIR. "Foster" is a 2010 novella by Irish writer Claire Keegan with an unusual publishing history. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan says the long wait for "Foster" to be available in book form in the U.S. is finally over. Here's her review. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: In terms...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0