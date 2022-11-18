Read full article on original website
Related
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
How Asta Darling went from flight attendant to TikTok sensation
Flying from Asia to Europe to America was Asta Darling's life for six years until 2020 when an injury forced her to leave her flight attendant job. Then she took a chance on TikTok. ...
thehypemagazine.com
KK [2nd II None]: So KKompton
Let’s hop right into this debut solo LP, DediKKated — Conceptually, what does this title represent both to and for you?. For me, DediKKated represents my like or love and expression of good music from my childhood, to my young manhood to adulthood. To me, DediKKated represents the writer, entertainer and artist that I am and have been for over 32 years surviving in this crazy thing we call the Rap and Hip Hop industry, still blessed to be here doing it.
thehypemagazine.com
Zae Litty Turns All the Way Up on ‘Sprinter Vans’ with Sosa Geek and SpotemGottem
Zae Litty is an American recording artist born and raised in Chicago. Music has always been an interest of his since a very young age. At only 11 years old he was introduced to the microphone with the help of his older brother. Although he began music early it was not until he was 17 that he was sure he wanted to make a career out of music. Zae Litty’s musical inspiration stems from some of Hip-Hops great influencers such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Speaker Knockerz, Juice WRLD and many others.
thehypemagazine.com
Yoz Beatz is an Innovator in the New York Drill Scene
Yoz Beatz is one of the pioneers in the New York Drill scene as he’s the producer behind hit tracks for genre-defining artists including Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign. Yoz grew up in London in a musical background as his Father is Congo Natty a.k.a Rebel MC who is a British Producer, Artist & DJ.
thehypemagazine.com
Big Rube: The Wait Is Over
Let’s hop right into this long overdue solo EP, A Thought Weapon — Conceptually, what does that title represent both to and for you?. Well, I always thought of the brain or the mind as the ultimate weapon. And, I always thought of thoughts as ammunition, and like any weapon it could be used as a negative or positive.
thehypemagazine.com
Cilo Links With Greatness For New Visual “Don’t B Bitter / 101”
Emerging superstar Cilo continues to build buzz on his new album, Los, with the release of the project’s third single, titled “Don’t B Bitter/101.”. Julian & Jen Garcia-directed music video links Kendrick Lamar instrumentalist Ging fka Frank Dukes and featured act Nikki Pararuan with the ascending recording artist who balances the soulful strings and floor-shaking 808s to make a standout hit. The hypnotizing production on “Don’t B Bitter” blends into “101” psychedelic guitar riffs and live drums perfectly under Cilo sharing his deep emotions in the song’s wordplay, allowing fans to learn a lot about him and what he has in store.
thehypemagazine.com
No Lonely Hearts: A Dream Realized
First things first, please introduce for me to the members of No Lonely Hearts (NLH)…. Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “No Body (Else)” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. Brian: This was actually such a...
thehypemagazine.com
SoundCloud Debuts New Episode of Award-Winning Original Music Discovery Series “SCENES,” “SCENES: SoCal Soul”
SoundCloud recently debuted “SCENES: SoCal Soul,” the latest episode from its award-winning original music discovery docu-series “SCENES” which tells the stories behind the hottest rising music communities bubbling up on SoundCloud. The new episode looks at Southern California’s resurgence of R&B, interviewing artists who are taking the charge including Alex Isley, Destin Conrad, Fana Hues, India Shawn, Kenyon Dixon, and Mack Keane, plus producers D’Mile and Jack Dine.
thehypemagazine.com
Real Deal is The People’s Champ
Seeing Eyedea at the Blaze Battle piqued my interest in Battle Rap. I already loved Hip Hop and was always in trouble for running my mouth, so seeing someone clown another person so viciously and so spontaneously captivated me to the point that two years later, I was battling as well, well before I ever penned a rhyme of my own. Eventually, I found Scribble Jam and vociferously consumed every battle I could, studying the game tape and infusing it into my own technique. Watching Scribble Jam is where I first discovered the subject of today’s interview, Real Deal, who is in my opinion, a top 5 Battle Rapper of all time.
thehypemagazine.com
Rolling Loud California 2023 Announces Headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Future!
Set for March 3rd-5th on the grounds of SoFi Stadium, Rolling Loud California 2023 also boasts performances from superstars like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Moneybagg Yo; respected genre stalwarts like 2 Chainz and Kevin Gates, L.A. heavy hitters like Tyga, OhGeesy, G Perico; leading ladies like Ice Spice, Saweetie, Bktherula, and Kamaiyah; and rising stars like Central Cee, Jeleel!, Babytron, Nardo Wick, Destroy Lonely, Antonio Brown and more.
Comments / 0