“From the success of his latest mixtape “REMIXXX” he returns with his upcoming single “That Time Of Year Freestyle (Season 2) featuring Genius Assassin”

KK [2nd II None]: So KKompton
Let’s hop right into this debut solo LP, DediKKated — Conceptually, what does this title represent both to and for you?. For me, DediKKated represents my like or love and expression of good music from my childhood, to my young manhood to adulthood. To me, DediKKated represents the writer, entertainer and artist that I am and have been for over 32 years surviving in this crazy thing we call the Rap and Hip Hop industry, still blessed to be here doing it.
How Asta Darling went from flight attendant to TikTok sensation
Flying from Asia to Europe to America was Asta Darling's life for six years until 2020 when an injury forced her to leave her flight attendant job. Then she took a chance on TikTok. ...
Zae Litty Turns All the Way Up on ‘Sprinter Vans’ with Sosa Geek and SpotemGottem
Zae Litty is an American recording artist born and raised in Chicago. Music has always been an interest of his since a very young age. At only 11 years old he was introduced to the microphone with the help of his older brother. Although he began music early it was not until he was 17 that he was sure he wanted to make a career out of music. Zae Litty’s musical inspiration stems from some of Hip-Hops great influencers such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Speaker Knockerz, Juice WRLD and many others.
No Lonely Hearts: A Dream Realized
First things first, please introduce for me to the members of No Lonely Hearts (NLH)…. Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “No Body (Else)” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. Brian: This was actually such a...
Yoz Beatz is an Innovator in the New York Drill Scene
Yoz Beatz is one of the pioneers in the New York Drill scene as he’s the producer behind hit tracks for genre-defining artists including Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign. Yoz grew up in London in a musical background as his Father is Congo Natty a.k.a Rebel MC who is a British Producer, Artist & DJ.
SoundCloud Debuts New Episode of Award-Winning Original Music Discovery Series “SCENES,” “SCENES: SoCal Soul”
SoundCloud recently debuted “SCENES: SoCal Soul,” the latest episode from its award-winning original music discovery docu-series “SCENES” which tells the stories behind the hottest rising music communities bubbling up on SoundCloud. The new episode looks at Southern California’s resurgence of R&B, interviewing artists who are taking the charge including Alex Isley, Destin Conrad, Fana Hues, India Shawn, Kenyon Dixon, and Mack Keane, plus producers D’Mile and Jack Dine.
Big Rube: The Wait Is Over
Let’s hop right into this long overdue solo EP, A Thought Weapon — Conceptually, what does that title represent both to and for you?. Well, I always thought of the brain or the mind as the ultimate weapon. And, I always thought of thoughts as ammunition, and like any weapon it could be used as a negative or positive.
