“From the success of his latest mixtape “REMIXXX” he returns with his upcoming single “That Time Of Year Freestyle (Season 2) featuring Genius Assassin”

Zae Litty is an American recording artist born and raised in Chicago. Music has always been an interest of his since a very young age. At only 11 years old he was introduced to the microphone with the help of his older brother. Although he began music early it was not until he was 17 that he was sure he wanted to make a career out of music. Zae Litty’s musical inspiration stems from some of Hip-Hops great influencers such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Speaker Knockerz, Juice WRLD and many others.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO