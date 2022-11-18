ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race

A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill

The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid

There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly two weeks after the midterm elections. But the numbers in the House and Senate are essentially holding steady. We're joined now by NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Good morning. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
ARIZONA STATE
Connecticut Public

Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?

It is one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
IOWA STATE
Connecticut Public

Closing arguments made in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

After seven weeks of testimony, the seditious conspiracy trial for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants is in the hands of the jury. They're charged with plotting to use force to try to block the transfer of power to President Joe Biden in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is covering the trial. Hey, Ryan.
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Public

After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security

This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11 attacks to protect the country against further acts of foreign terrorism. But now there are growing questions about whether DHS is keeping up with evolving threats to the homeland. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent, Odette Yousef, joins us now.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

Republicans make marginal gains in South Texas as Democratic power wanes

Though more competitive than any previous election cycle, the Rio Grande Valley's midterm races reelected many of its Democratic representatives. Republican candidates across the Rio Grande Valley in Texas perpetuated a nationwide narrative that a "red wave" of GOP support would turn out to the polls on November 8. Blaming rising inflation and increasing migrant crossings on President Joe Biden's policies, their stances were shown in a flurry of attack ads across local news networks.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Freight rail union rejects contract, increasing the possibility of a strike

It's probably not the news the White House and a lot of folks were hoping for right before the holidays - the largest freight rail union has voted to reject a five-year contract deal. That's the deal the Biden administration pulled together back in September. It gave workers a 24% raise over five years and some quality-of-life improvements. President Biden, himself, had called it a win for all sides and for the U.S. economy, but it turns out that may have been premature.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy