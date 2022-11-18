Read full article on original website
Bad Animal captures Chicago's glimmering indie music scene
Since the early 1920s, Chicago has flourished as a beating heart of cultural music export, steadily pumping its sounds, textures, and grooves across the midwest and beyond. It began with gospel and blues, sprawling from its roots in the Great Migration and fostering a new generation of storytellers and devotees. From that came Windy City jazz, nourished by the bustling crowds and intimate dives of Rush Street between the 50s and 70s. Then, mostly queer and Black clubs near the West Loop melded disco with R&B and electronic four-on-the-floor beats to forge Chicago house, and by the 90s, the city had become an often overlooked epicenter of hip-hop.
Rethinking equity in the built environment
The house next door to mine was torn down. My neighbors don’t quite remember the year, but the resident local historian, Maurice, who has lived on the block since the late 60s, was shipped off to Vietnam and, upon his return in 1972, the house had vanished. The product of “slum clearance” on Chicago’s west side, the home’s demolition was swiftly met by the efforts of Maurice’s mother, Audrey, who took to the land with a shovel, bulbs, and saplings. The lot soon became a garden: a grassy oasis that grows apples, roses, and other flora. A place that could have been yet another vacant lot became a gift for the people of our block.
Erica Mei Gamble releases a set of minimalist beats and electronics four years in the making
Erica Mei Gamble has been a key part of Chicago’s DIY experimental- and dance-music communities for more than a decade. She has several musical projects—including Sarica, A+E, and her S&M-themed goth horror duo with Sarah Leitten, Dungeon Mother—and she’s also the scene’s most diligent video preservationist. Gamble has posted sets by hundreds of artists dating back to 2010 on her YouTube channel, TemporaryCorrespondence, and nearly all are worth watching. (Seeing Gamble set up her tripod and camera before a show is a good sign it’ll be especially juicy.) For the past few years, Gamble has been recording bracingly minimal jams as Temp., and earlier this month she compiled nine of them for a CD release, Taking Notes, via Jordan Reyes’s label American Dreams. Tracks such as “What’s Beyond?” (with a haunting monologue by Leitten) and “Evening” oscillate between eerie soundscapes and glitchy, downtempo electronics.
Chicago Community Bond Fund celebration and more
The Chicago Community Bond Fund, a local group working to end pretrial incarceration and the cash bail system, is hosting its seventh annual end of year celebration. Take stock of the group’s trials and tribulations over the past 365 days while enjoying a panel led by Chicago Black Social Cultural Map, dance performances, a disco-influenced set from singer Akenya, and music from DJ Fre. This event runs from 6-9 PM at Hairpin Arts Center (2810 N. Milwaukee)—though an online option (livestream via Zoom) is available too! Tickets are $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. (MC)
